[HELP] My android is lost.

If you configured it correctly, all you have to do (and all you can do) is wait till the person who founds it contacts you.
However, if you didn't understand how it worked, it's likely that you haven't configured it corredtly. So then it won't happen.
So it might be time to buy another phone.
Kees
hello everyone, help me please ..
android I have lost and I still have not found it until now.
I've traveled a variety of ways, but still can not.
I once read an article about "How To Find Your Lost Android", explained there that the user must have installed an application called "Android Device Manager" in order to force the inventor for android returns to its owner.
and before i lost my android, I ever installed it, but I still do not know how it works.
can someone help me?