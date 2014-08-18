Android forum

[HELP] My android is lost.

by inung35 / August 18, 2014 11:08 PM PDT

hello everyone, help me please ..
android I have lost and I still have not found it until now.
Sad
I've traveled a variety of ways, but still can not.
I once read an article about "How To Find Your Lost Android", explained there that the user must have installed an application called "Android Device Manager" in order to force the inventor for android returns to its owner.
and before i lost my android, I ever installed it, but I still do not know how it works.

can someone help me?

5 total posts

All Answers

Re: lost
by Kees_B Forum moderator / August 18, 2014 11:22 PM PDT

If you configured it correctly, all you have to do (and all you can do) is wait till the person who founds it contacts you.
However, if you didn't understand how it worked, it's likely that you haven't configured it corredtly. So then it won't happen.

So it might be time to buy another phone.

Kees

by wackyme / August 22, 2014 12:32 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: lost

I totally agree with Kees_B!

[HELP] My android is lost.
by freelife2014 / August 26, 2014 2:07 PM PDT

If the person does not contact you ,you have to buy new one

I know I am little late, see if it helps you out !
by lalitsinghgaur / August 28, 2014 5:36 PM PDT

Well, I know I have been a little late in guiding you but there is no need to install the android device manager its already installed over your device. If you have the access to the gmail account, log yourself over the gmail account and then open up a new tab and on Google type the android device manager tap over the very first search result, once done wait for a while to detect the device. It will show online (Note: This function only work when you have an active Wi-Fi/data connection) when shows online you can use it to track your device location or you can also lock it down remotely.

5 total posts
