Help me troubleshoot my computer please.

by walkerneo / February 8, 2010 10:48 AM PST

I just don't seem to know what it is. Please help me. First off, if it's a virus, it's undetectable by AVG. It all started when my computer's screen went black one day for no apparent reason and I had to restart my computer twice to get the image back. Then when the image was back, the mouse wheel would scroll too fast and I wasn't able to access the control panel, so I restarted again and other things weren't working. Windows movie maker, which always worked before, would say it wasn't responding after being opened. I searched online and disabled its codecs one by one until I isolated the one that was causing the issue. Today, I was trying to import mp4's, which was working great, but then when I tried to do it again, it told me that it couldn't do it. I downloaded the k-lite codec pack and was working on a WMM project when something else happened. I had recorded a band playing with both an audio recorded and a video camera, and since the audio recorder's audio was better, I needed to sync the video and audio. I did so, and quite well too, but now when I play the whole thing, the audio gets off and on at different parts.

I know it's probably a hardware problem, but what?


the video and sound output randomly cut off. I'll be doing something and the computer will stay on, but the monitor and speakers stop receiving. I'm suspecting motherboard issues based on problems with everything?.

this is it: http://www.cnet.com.au/acer-aspire-m5630_s...qi%3Dg1%26oq%3D

HELP!

Collapse -
Whoops, sorry, that page does not exist.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 8, 2010 11:12 AM PST
Collapse -
thanks, but
by walkerneo / February 8, 2010 11:33 AM PST

Again, the link is :http://www.cnet.com.au/acer-aspire-m5630_specs-339284262.htm (it said the link was broken in my original post)

thanks for the reply, I'll check the temperatures. As for syncing audio and video, I did that, it was easy, but WMM was taking it out of sync...I have a desktop, and I'm not sure why you provided the second link.

Collapse -
The first link is
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 8, 2010 11:52 AM PST
In reply to: thanks, but

About lockups and a cause.

The second link is from the CNET Laptop Troubleshooting forum. I'm finding many laptop owners that didn't know laptops need maintenance.

Since AV SYNC is widely discussed I'll part with only one comment. Try DVD FLICK.
Bob

Collapse -
Lost in Translation?
by walkerneo / February 8, 2010 12:09 PM PST
In reply to: The first link is

Sorry, not sure if I'm missing something here, but I don't quite understand you. "About lockups and a cause." is a fragment and isn't a reply to anything I said. Again, I DON'T have a laptop, and again, I CAN AV sync.

Collapse -
You bet.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 8, 2010 8:39 PM PST
In reply to: Lost in Translation?

The first post had a dead link so I used what I say in the dead link to find some content about lockups. Try this desktop cleaning instead -> http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-11319_7-6240575-1.html

As to AV SYNC (AudioVisual Synchronization) all replies are typed so most of us take liberties to abbreviate replies. At times a member won't like that and all you need to do is ask for a longer explanation. DVD FLICK seems to sync better unless the source AVI or such file had sync issues to begin with then all the discussions about how to correct apply.
Bob

Collapse -
thats what I mean
by walkerneo / February 8, 2010 9:23 PM PST
In reply to: You bet.

I don't mean to be rude, but that's the third time you've brought up AV sync. After the first time I said I could do it and it's fine, after the second I emphasized that I CAN AV sync, but anyways, I'll try cleaning the computer.

Collapse -
Hope that helps.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 8, 2010 9:45 PM PST
In reply to: thats what I mean

Next time try to preview your post to test for dead links. The reason I noted and replied about AV SYNC is me guessing it was an issue from your first and BROKEN post.

I apologize if my replies upset you in any way as I was guessing badly what you had from a broken link in your first post.
Bob

Collapse -
RE: "AV sync is fine" ...
by Edward ODaniel / February 8, 2010 11:05 PM PST
In reply to: thats what I mean

In your initial post you stated "I did so, and quite well too, but now when I play the whole thing, the audio gets off and on at different parts." and if it is doing that it is NOT synchronized properly.

That is why Bob has told you "DVD FLICK seems to sync better unless the source AVI or such file had sync issues to begin with then all the discussions about how to correct apply."

He has suggested that you at least attempt what has cured such problems in the past. What do you have to loose?

Collapse -
thanks
by walkerneo / February 9, 2010 4:35 AM PST

this clears things up. What I meant in the first post is I had the AV synced perfectly, seamlessly. The whole video(with external and regular audio playing) sounded normal. Then, after restarting the video, the sound got off. It's not MY fault, something happened with my codecs, or WMM, or my computer.

