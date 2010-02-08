Help me troubleshoot my computer please.

I just don't seem to know what it is. Please help me. First off, if it's a virus, it's undetectable by AVG. It all started when my computer's screen went black one day for no apparent reason and I had to restart my computer twice to get the image back. Then when the image was back, the mouse wheel would scroll too fast and I wasn't able to access the control panel, so I restarted again and other things weren't working. Windows movie maker, which always worked before, would say it wasn't responding after being opened. I searched online and disabled its codecs one by one until I isolated the one that was causing the issue. Today, I was trying to import mp4's, which was working great, but then when I tried to do it again, it told me that it couldn't do it. I downloaded the k-lite codec pack and was working on a WMM project when something else happened. I had recorded a band playing with both an audio recorded and a video camera, and since the audio recorder's audio was better, I needed to sync the video and audio. I did so, and quite well too, but now when I play the whole thing, the audio gets off and on at different parts.



I know it's probably a hardware problem, but what?





the video and sound output randomly cut off. I'll be doing something and the computer will stay on, but the monitor and speakers stop receiving. I'm suspecting motherboard issues based on problems with everything?.



this is it: http://www.cnet.com.au/acer-aspire-m5630_s...qi%3Dg1%26oq%3D



