Help me out in choosing with HD Sony Handycams

by koolkrishnab4u / November 25, 2006 12:50 PM PST

I am looking to purchase Sony SR40. I want to know whether this is a wise investment or not. I am looking for anything which has 20 X optical, and good picture quality (some outdoor shooting, indoor parties. I am a beginner and I dont do any editing or have time to play with them while transferring them to CD or DVD. Does this Sony SR40 serve my needs??? Which is the best place to purchase a Handycam for good deal. Any help on this would be greatly appreciated.

Please don't take this the wrong way...
by boya84 / November 25, 2006 1:34 PM PST

I sincerely want to understand and assist - basically, you are asking the CNET Camcorder forum visitors (essentially complete strangers) to tell you whether you should spend ~$600 for a camcorder that you don't want to learn to use... and you want to know the "best place" to get it.

If you can afford it, go for it. Just type "Sony DCR-SR40" in any search engine and pick a vendor...

Be careful, though - there are apparently some online vendors out there which apparently are not much fun to deal with...
http://forums.cnet.com/5208-7594_102-0.html?forumID=59&threadID=218552&messageID=2323232

http://forums.cnet.com/5208-7594_102-0.html?forumID=59&threadID=163765&messageID=1812296

But they apparently have the best price... sort of...

Please don't equate "lowest price" as "best place to purchase"... Perhaps there is a brick/mortar store near you that can meet your requirements. Personally, my definition of "best place" means "best service at a reasonable price"... whether online or local store.

Thank you for your advice
by koolkrishnab4u / November 26, 2006 2:12 AM PST

The other day I called up two online vendors when I saw that they are offering for low price. They said that I need to purchase a battery as the camcomder does not come with that. I was lucky enough to turn down the deal.
I am little bit skeptical about purchasing Sony SR40 or any other DVD camcoder which is easy to use and also lasts longer for the same price.

Are Hard drive camcoders reliable?

Thank you in advance for helping me out with this issue

Please be advised....
by whizkid454 / November 26, 2006 2:57 AM PST

The DCR-SR40 does not have good video quality at all. I have the DCR-DVD92 and it has the same sensor which equates to abotu the same quality and it isn't that good. Please look somewhere else for good video quality. I would suggest the DCR-SR80 or 100 as they have very good video quality.

Can anyone sugget some Camcoders within the same price range
by koolkrishnab4u / November 26, 2006 3:33 AM PST
In reply to: Please be advised....

Hey, Thanks for the suggestions you people have given.
Are there any other camcoders that suit my needs. Can anyone suggest good camcoders from Canon or Sony within the price range of $400-$550/- which offers good picture quality without surpassing zoom.

Here is the problem.....
by whizkid454 / November 26, 2006 4:29 AM PST

the larger the imaging chip( the thing that determines quality, the larger the chip generally the better the image), the less space in the body there is for zoom. So thats why you only see the big zoom and great video on pro camcorders that are around $2K to $10K. In comsumer cams, it levels itself out: bad video(1/6") + good zoom(20x), ok video(1/5"-1/4") + ok zoom(12x), or good video(1/3") + not so good zoom(10x). Those are the choices unless you're willing to pay $5K for a pro cam(LOL). Good luck!

