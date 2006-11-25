Help me out in choosing with HD Sony Handycams

I sincerely want to understand and assist - basically, you are asking the CNET Camcorder forum visitors (essentially complete strangers) to tell you whether you should spend ~$600 for a camcorder that you don't want to learn to use... and you want to know the "best place" to get it.
If you can afford it, go for it. Just type "Sony DCR-SR40" in any search engine and pick a vendor...
Be careful, though - there are apparently some online vendors out there which apparently are not much fun to deal with...
http://forums.cnet.com/5208-7594_102-0.html?forumID=59&threadID=218552&messageID=2323232
http://forums.cnet.com/5208-7594_102-0.html?forumID=59&threadID=163765&messageID=1812296
But they apparently have the best price... sort of...
Please don't equate "lowest price" as "best place to purchase"... Perhaps there is a brick/mortar store near you that can meet your requirements. Personally, my definition of "best place" means "best service at a reasonable price"... whether online or local store.
I am looking to purchase Sony SR40. I want to know whether this is a wise investment or not. I am looking for anything which has 20 X optical, and good picture quality (some outdoor shooting, indoor parties. I am a beginner and I dont do any editing or have time to play with them while transferring them to CD or DVD. Does this Sony SR40 serve my needs??? Which is the best place to purchase a Handycam for good deal. Any help on this would be greatly appreciated.