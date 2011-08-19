help me ingetting the printer connected

There is no step by step for this one. I do see GUIDES on how to share a printer like that but since it has no ethernet connection it looks to be the old share a printer setup.
Sorry but you may have to have the work done if guides are not enough.
Bob
I have four computer in my small office like setup. I want all of them to be connected to a printer. Two of the computers are running on XP Professional and the other two on Win 7. Th specification of the computers running on the XP - 160 GB hard disk, 512 MB RAM, Pentium IV processor. The computers running on Win 7 - 500 GB hard disk, ! GB RAM, Core to duo processor.
The printer is Ricoh Aficio MP 2000L printer / scanner/copier with USB connectivity.
I have a 24 port switch (Make - DAX, Model - DX 5024PS).
I want to connect all four computers to this printer with cable and RJ 45 connectors through 24 port switch. Can anybody tell me the procedure step wise?
All help is appreciated.