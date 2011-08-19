Windows 7 forum

Resolved Question

help me ingetting the printer connected

by satdrbe / August 19, 2011 12:32 PM PDT

I have four computer in my small office like setup. I want all of them to be connected to a printer. Two of the computers are running on XP Professional and the other two on Win 7. Th specification of the computers running on the XP - 160 GB hard disk, 512 MB RAM, Pentium IV processor. The computers running on Win 7 - 500 GB hard disk, ! GB RAM, Core to duo processor.
The printer is Ricoh Aficio MP 2000L printer / scanner/copier with USB connectivity.
I have a 24 port switch (Make - DAX, Model - DX 5024PS).
I want to connect all four computers to this printer with cable and RJ 45 connectors through 24 port switch. Can anybody tell me the procedure step wise?
All help is appreciated.

satdrbe has chosen the best answer to their question. View answer
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: help me ingetting the printer connected
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: help me ingetting the printer connected
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Best Answer chosen by satdrbe

Collapse -
Looks incomplete.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 19, 2011 12:37 PM PDT

There is no step by step for this one. I do see GUIDES on how to share a printer like that but since it has no ethernet connection it looks to be the old share a printer setup.

Sorry but you may have to have the work done if guides are not enough.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thank you
by satdrbe / August 19, 2011 8:39 PM PDT
In reply to: Looks incomplete.

thank you proffitt, but may be some one can suggest something

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Here's my suggestion.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 20, 2011 1:26 AM PDT
In reply to: thank you

1. Connect the printer to one of the computers and get it printing.

That instruction came with the printer.
Now SHARE THE PRINTER on your Windows network. Plenty of web pages on that !


2. Since you didn't write you had a SERVER version of Windows the next step is where most folk have trouble. USER ACCOUNTS. If I want to use the printer I must have a Windows User Account on my machine and the printer server machine.

Again, creating USER ACCOUNTS is well documented both on the machine (the start, help area) and on the web.

3. Finally I can install the printer driver on my machine and when asked where the printer is, I answer it's on the network.

Done! Now I repeat that with all the other machines.

Folk seem to want a document with every possible screen and mouse click for their custom system but I only find that for a price. Most folk will not pay.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows 7 forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.