Help me decide on which TV to choose, I can't decide.

I have to choose between two free tv's, so money is not a factor. One is a 52" Panasonic HDTV LCD rear projection and the other is a Legend (I think this is made by Prima) 42" EDTV Plasma.
Basically the way i see it, it comes down to quality of Panasonic VS conveniance of the plasma. I wont be watching a whole lot of HDTV in the near future.
Here are some specs for both.
Panasonice LCD Rear Proj.
Brand: Panasonic
Model: PT-52LCX65
Screen Size: 52 in
Technology Type: LCD
TV Style: Flat Screen, Rear-Projection
Aspect Ratio: Widescreen (16:9)
Resolution: 1280 x 720 Pixels
Digital comb filter: 3D-Y/C
Digital Cable: Digital Cable Ready
Progressive Scan: With Progressive Scan
HD Capability: HDTV (480i (SDTV),720p (HDTV))
Supported HD Broadcast Formats: 720P, 480P, 1080i, 480i
Tuner: NTSC, ATSC
Speaker Type: Built-in
Number of Speakers: 2 (Stereo)
Built-in Audio Decoders: Artificial Intelligence Sound, BBE
