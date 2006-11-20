TVs & Home Theaters forum

Help me decide on which TV to choose, I can't decide.

by furly19 / November 20, 2006 2:49 AM PST

I have to choose between two free tv's, so money is not a factor. One is a 52" Panasonic HDTV LCD rear projection and the other is a Legend (I think this is made by Prima) 42" EDTV Plasma.

Basically the way i see it, it comes down to quality of Panasonic VS conveniance of the plasma. I wont be watching a whole lot of HDTV in the near future.

Here are some specs for both.

Panasonice LCD Rear Proj.

Brand: Panasonic
Model: PT-52LCX65
Screen Size: 52 in
Technology Type: LCD
TV Style: Flat Screen, Rear-Projection
Aspect Ratio: Widescreen (16:9)
Resolution: 1280 x 720 Pixels
Digital comb filter: 3D-Y/C
Digital Cable: Digital Cable Ready
Progressive Scan: With Progressive Scan
HD Capability: HDTV (480i (SDTV),720p (HDTV))
Supported HD Broadcast Formats: 720P, 480P, 1080i, 480i
Tuner: NTSC, ATSC
Speaker Type: Built-in
Number of Speakers: 2 (Stereo)
Built-in Audio Decoders: Artificial Intelligence Sound, BBE

(NT) If I had this choice for a free TV, the Panasonic would win.
by jcrobso / November 20, 2006 3:25 AM PST
FREE IS FREE (REALLY?) I'D GRAB THE PANASONIC HANDSDOWN!
by Riverledge / November 20, 2006 3:38 AM PST

Good luck, river.

