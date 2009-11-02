Help me buy a monitor please!

I hope I posted this in the right place...
Ok, I'm looking for a good monitor for games and movies. It should be around 23 or 24 inches, but I posted this more because I wanted some 24-inch monitor recommendations.
I already read a lot of C.net reviews for the top monitors and I've got my eyes set on the Dell 23-inch SP2309W.
For a 24-inch monitor, I'm looking for - responsiveness and good image quality
- 1920x1200 resolution
- Should be affordable. I can't give you an exact budget to work with since I don't live in the U.S. so prices can vary. However, I can't afford monitors like the SP2408W, for example.
I hope it's not too much. Do you guys have any ideas or should I just stick with the SP2309W? Is -1 inch a good tradeoff for performance and the 2040x1152 resolution? I don't care about lots of features, just performance, image quality, color sharpness etc.
Thanks a lot!
