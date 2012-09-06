Help me build a music sound system for college-aged son

forum.
I would like to purchase all the necessary equipment to create a decent sound system as a gift for my son's 21st birthday. He is currently in a suite-style set up at school, where I'm sure loud is important, but I would like to be sure "quality" of sound is ensured as well.
I don't think I should be looking at home-theater systems, as they are purchasing a television system separately, and I really don't want to sacrifice music sound quality.
Are there any high-quality "all-in-one" systems where the receivers/speakers/woofers, etc. are a package deal, or do I have to piece this together? My guess is that they will play music off their ipods/phones, but do any systems have cd slots as well? Lastly, if there are home theater systems that are also high-quality sound/music systems I would not be averse to researching those as well.
Thank you!