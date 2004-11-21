HELP! Is the "image stabilizer" canon lens really necessary?

tripod for your telephoto shots, it's probably not worth it. If you aren't, it probably is. The problem is camera shake. It's simply not possible to hold a camera without a slight shake. This is not noticed at short distances, but, at telephoto distances, it tends to blur the shot. One way to avoid seeing this blur is to use a faster shutter speed, but that means you need more light. If you don't have the light, you can't use the faster speed. Thus, the measurement that it's worth 1 - 2 f stops. It won't stop all of the blur, but it will reduce it.
I have the digital canon rebel, 6.3, and it came with a standard lens. I am looking to buy a zoom lens. B&H suggested two canon lens, both 75-300, but the image stabilizer much more expensive. The one without the image stabilizer (75-300mm f/4-5.6 III EF USM LENS ) is $189.95. The one with image stabilization (Canon Zoom Telephoto EF 75-300mm f/4.0-5.6 EF IS Image Stabilizer USM Autofocus Lens) is 400.00 after 15.00 rebate. Quite a difference.
Is the image stabilizer lens really worth the extra money? It seems like a big difference!
Thanks for the help!