help in making a template in word

If you've managed to get the picture inserted on a Word document, then you only need to insert text box. Just go to insert and click on text box. You'll use your cursor to initially placed and adjust the size of the box. Later on, you can double click on the border of the box to make more changes.
There are a few things you have to adjust when doing so. You've to keep experimenting with font size, margin. whether or not to auto size the text box, etc.
It actually pretty simple once you get a hang of it. Just play with the insert text box option for a while and you'll know what to do.
PS : to make is simpler, copy and paste the initial text box you created and drag it wherever you want. Then you can just adjust the length of the box by using your cursor.
i am running word 2002, on xp. what i would like to do is scan a form, and import it into word. This way i can enter ex. name, date, and write a "body" however the instructions in word are a little confusing please help