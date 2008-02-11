HELP!! I've got a problem with the Samsung LN-T5271F!!

so this is happing on all inputs??? & the HDMI & component go directly to the tv not a spiter &/or a receiver?
Does the backlight look like it is on??
Time to call Samsung.
I bought my Samsung LN-T5271F HDTV about a month ago, been using it on Blu-ray, regular programming and video games. My problem is that my TV now isn't displaying any image, the MENU screen wont even come out.. I have Audio but there is no Video.. I was just playing Mass Effect on my Xbox360 prior to the incident.. I turned off the TV after playing and the next time I powered up the LN-T5271F it no longer had picture just the audio, I am able to change the channel and I know cuz the audio would change. Simply put Ive got a blank illuminated black screen that has audio.. What should i do?? Can anyone help me out?? These are the FF things connected to my TV.. PS3 80GB (HDMI), Xbox360 (component), PC (HDMI), Nintendo Wii (VGA) PLEASE SOMEBODY HELP ME! =,(