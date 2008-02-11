TVs & Home Theaters forum

HELP!! I've got a problem with the Samsung LN-T5271F!!

by slinky54 / February 11, 2008 3:41 AM PST

I bought my Samsung LN-T5271F HDTV about a month ago, been using it on Blu-ray, regular programming and video games. My problem is that my TV now isn't displaying any image, the MENU screen wont even come out.. I have Audio but there is no Video.. I was just playing Mass Effect on my Xbox360 prior to the incident.. I turned off the TV after playing and the next time I powered up the LN-T5271F it no longer had picture just the audio, I am able to change the channel and I know cuz the audio would change. Simply put Ive got a blank illuminated black screen that has audio.. What should i do?? Can anyone help me out?? These are the FF things connected to my TV.. PS3 80GB (HDMI), Xbox360 (component), PC (HDMI), Nintendo Wii (VGA) PLEASE SOMEBODY HELP ME! =,(

17 total posts
....
by givemeaname / February 11, 2008 7:53 AM PST

so this is happing on all inputs??? & the HDMI & component go directly to the tv not a spiter &/or a receiver?

Does the backlight look like it is on??

Time to call Samsung.

:-s
by slinky54 / February 11, 2008 8:56 AM PST
In reply to: ....

yeah pretty much all inputs, I can't even see the menu.. Yes the backlight appears to be on.. It changes intensity everytime I change the Picture Mode.. Has anyone out there ever encountered the similar problem? Like I said its just a BLANK ILLUMINATED BLACK SCREEN with SOUND, No splitter for the connections by the way.. somebody please help :-s

HDM
by gretzkyv99 / February 11, 2008 11:49 PM PST
In reply to: :-s

This happens sometimes with HDMI devices. Try shutting everything down, then turn on the tv 1st, then your devices. Other than that it may be a more serious issue(Like your panel)

This is making me sad..
by slinky54 / February 12, 2008 2:22 PM PST
In reply to: HDM

I actually think its my panel now, I've disconnected everything and its pretty much just the TV plugged to the power strip.. The screen is just blank, theres audio but nothing else.. I cant even see the main menu if you press the Menu button... Has there been anyone who has experienced the same problem?? I called up Samsung and they're sending someone to check it out.. Maybe I should've gone for the Sony 52xbr4 :-s Has there been any word on problems that the Sony LCD has had?

LN-T5271F audio no video
by dmbuckner / February 18, 2008 1:01 AM PST

We have had our Samsung LN-T5271F for 32 days and the screen is black. We have the exact same scenario as you. Called amazon.com but no help since 32 not within 30 days for replacement. Called Samsung and we are in the process of getting repairman out. Repair tech said they will bring main board and panel (said it sounds like panel). It will take a couple of weeks to get part and repair. What a disappointment! The picture was great when it worked but don't know if I would buy Samsung again. We also looked at the Sony.

panel or main board?
by slinky54 / February 18, 2008 1:28 AM PST

Thats the same thing that samsung told me over the phone. its either the main board scaler or the LCD panel itself.. can you let me know what happens to yours? is this common with the 52" model or does this happen with the LN-T4671F? I've pretty much used my unit for 14 days.. average of 3-4 hours of use..

hows your TV doing?? done with the repairs?
by slinky54 / February 23, 2008 11:11 PM PST

hey there, was samsung able to repair your TV? what was the problem with it? can you please help me out? Happy thanks

Samsung LN-T5271F ($3000 radio)
by dmbuckner / February 24, 2008 7:40 PM PST

They got authorization to order a panel and it is being sent from CA. Once they get it they will be out to repair the TV (they are also bringing a main board). So we are still without the TV.

how's your TV? mines still busted
by slinky54 / February 28, 2008 2:36 PM PST

hey there, were they able to repair it with the main board or did they replace the whole panel?:) I shipped my TV out of the country so i cant get it opened up till it gets back to US soil.. I'm trying to weigh out the cost of repairs and the cost of shipping back to LA.. so I'm sorry if I've been bugging you Happy I'd really appreciate it if you can help me out.. thanks so much Happy

Samsung LN-T5271F
by dmbuckner / March 26, 2008 8:49 PM PDT

Samsung replaced our TV so we are back in business.

The TV Repairman just took away my Samsung too...
by nyrhino / March 27, 2008 12:11 PM PDT
In reply to: Samsung LN-T5271F

Wow,
I'm glad that your tv was replaced. I am going to try to do the same thing. I just got my tv a few weeks ago and I'm having to have such a major repair. The repair guy told me that he had three other Samsung 52's on the truck...an obvious problem. I think they should just step up to the plate and admint he fault and recall the items.

Any advice on who or how to speak to the Samsung people would be kindly appreciated.

Thanks,
TVless in Brooklyn

Samsung
by rhayes13 / March 29, 2008 6:22 AM PDT

When your TV was replaced was it still under warranty? Just wondering.

Samsung LNT5271F
by dmbuckner / March 30, 2008 4:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Samsung

We had only had the TV for 32 days and it was definitely under warranty.

replace? return?
by slinky54 / March 29, 2008 1:05 PM PDT
In reply to: Samsung LN-T5271F

great job on that Happy I've been thinking of what to do and I'm not sure if I should get it repaired and risk having it broken again or return it through the Circuit City advantage plan insurance and get my money back.. I was thinking of getting the SONY XBR4 or XB5.. whats your take on this?:) thank you

10 days--->No Picture 5271f
by jzjesse / April 27, 2008 12:14 PM PDT
In reply to: replace? return?

Just bought my sam 52 inch video stopped working soudns like the same problem ur having did the service fix ur tv or replace it?

They fixed it..
by slinky54 / April 27, 2008 1:12 PM PDT

They changed the DEFECTIVE CONTROL BOARD.. Its really annoying I'm now scared that all of a sudden its just gonna break again.. so much for a $3400 investment.. Maybe I should've gone for the Sony 52XBR4.. Anyway i wish you luck.. Where did you buy your unit? I got mine in Circuit City??

