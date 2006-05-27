Phones forum

General discussion

Help! I need to choose a device...

by redrosesdz / May 27, 2006 12:34 PM PDT

Please help! I need to choose a device for business use.
Here are the things I want to do...
- Phone
- Email (pop3/yahoo) and sync w/ MS outlook on laptop
- Use as a fax modem, because my cable broadband connection doesn't have faxing. I'd like to connect via USB.
- Bluetooth
- QWERTY keyboard

I've been comparing Microsoft's "Pocket PC", which is branded for Cingular as 8125, Verizon as XV6700 and Sprint as PPC 6700 to Treo and Blackberry.

What I like about the Pocket PC and Treo is that it runs MS Mobile 5.0, which makes syncing files easy. I like the QWERTY keyboard on the Pocket PC, because the keys are nicely spaced. The Treo's keys are cammed together. What I don't like about the Blackberry is the syncing and the multiple letters per key.

However, durability, quality and longevity are the most important factors. I'm looking for a phone that will last me as long as a laptop (3-5 yrs). Which is my best option? Have I missed looking at a PDA that is a phone and a fax modem?

All help is appreciated. The reviews on the products were confusing to compare properly.

Thanks,
Sharon

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Help! I need to choose a device...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Help! I need to choose a device...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
That fax item.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 28, 2006 1:23 AM PDT

Seems like nothing made today for that. Maybe someone has a system to do this, but no one supplies it good to go.

Maybe try again next year.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
We all want it
by Qosmio / May 28, 2006 2:19 AM PDT

the new treo 700p on the sprint network seems to get the job done.palm tweaked there os making it much more user friendly/Stable compared to it,s little brother treo650.EVDO speed is great on the sprint network also adding there multimedia perks.there power vision network at 20$ give you the ability to sync to your pc to treo as a modem.great stuff at a small cost for there EVDO networks outstanding.
Sprints ppc 6700 seems to be unstable.I think it comes down to the MS 5.0
There are not to many pda users except for the MDA that are having much luck with the MS 0.5
Cingular should carry the MDA remembering that your surfing at edge speeds.there 3G network should be pretty strong by mid 07

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Take a look at This GREAT STUFF
by Qosmio / May 29, 2006 4:35 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
LOOK AT THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!
by whizkid454 / June 8, 2006 4:29 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Phones forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.