Seems like nothing made today for that. Maybe someone has a system to do this, but no one supplies it good to go.
Maybe try again next year.
Bob
Please help! I need to choose a device for business use.
Here are the things I want to do...
- Phone
- Email (pop3/yahoo) and sync w/ MS outlook on laptop
- Use as a fax modem, because my cable broadband connection doesn't have faxing. I'd like to connect via USB.
- Bluetooth
- QWERTY keyboard
I've been comparing Microsoft's "Pocket PC", which is branded for Cingular as 8125, Verizon as XV6700 and Sprint as PPC 6700 to Treo and Blackberry.
What I like about the Pocket PC and Treo is that it runs MS Mobile 5.0, which makes syncing files easy. I like the QWERTY keyboard on the Pocket PC, because the keys are nicely spaced. The Treo's keys are cammed together. What I don't like about the Blackberry is the syncing and the multiple letters per key.
However, durability, quality and longevity are the most important factors. I'm looking for a phone that will last me as long as a laptop (3-5 yrs). Which is my best option? Have I missed looking at a PDA that is a phone and a fax modem?
All help is appreciated. The reviews on the products were confusing to compare properly.
Thanks,
Sharon