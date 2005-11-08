Casio F10 - a good low-light camera.
Casio Z55 and Z57 - very low shutter lag.
...
..
.
any advice would be much appreciated. of the specifications, the more important ones include:
size- preferably ultra-compact, thinner than 1 in.
image quality- not stellar but good clarity, no fringing
flash- able to highlight to decent distances
features- a few good scene modes
brand- preferable reputable
price- somewhere from 250 to 350 (flexible for quality)
of the cameras currently out, i have looked at:
canon powershot sd450 (or sd400)
sony cybershot (various dsc models: L1, p200, t1, t33)
kodak easyshare v550
again, if anyone could point me in the right direction, i would be very grateful!