Help! I'm faced with the HD Conundrum: No Audio Input Jacks!

So if you don't mind buying Sony's mic then go ahead. It IS indeed extremely hard to choose between either camera. So if you really want a mic then go for Sony and buy a Sony Mic.
Shopping for an HD camera this Christmas has become a tiresome and tedious exercise. I?ve done the due diligence: read up on HD, studied the differences between progressive scanning and interlacing, watched a variety of C|net videos on this camera and that camera, etc. I?m on the edge of purchasing either a Sony Handycam HDR-HC3 or a Canon HV10: however, as C|net reviews so aptly informed me, NEITHER OF THEM HAS AN EXTERNAL AUDIO INPUT JACK.
I looked about for other cameras of comparable quality with a similar feature set, and they seemed to suffer from the same problem. No external audio input seems to be the catch twenty-two of all consumer cameras.
So my questions for you, decent reader:
1)Is this true? Or are there other options that I?ve overlooked?
2)If this is true, how can I mix the inputs from a lapel mic and an HD camera setup seamlessly?
My mission is to do the whole home video thing, but more importantly to do a video podcasting gig of sorts (yes, in HD). Hence, I need high quality video AND audio. How can I achieve this?
Thanks much for any reply, you'll help ease my stress.
Patrick