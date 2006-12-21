Help! I'm faced with the HD Conundrum: No Audio Input Jacks!

Camcorders forum

by patlea12 / December 21, 2006 1:21 PM PST

Shopping for an HD camera this Christmas has become a tiresome and tedious exercise. I?ve done the due diligence: read up on HD, studied the differences between progressive scanning and interlacing, watched a variety of C|net videos on this camera and that camera, etc. I?m on the edge of purchasing either a Sony Handycam HDR-HC3 or a Canon HV10: however, as C|net reviews so aptly informed me, NEITHER OF THEM HAS AN EXTERNAL AUDIO INPUT JACK.

I looked about for other cameras of comparable quality with a similar feature set, and they seemed to suffer from the same problem. No external audio input seems to be the catch twenty-two of all consumer cameras.

So my questions for you, decent reader:
1)Is this true? Or are there other options that I?ve overlooked?
2)If this is true, how can I mix the inputs from a lapel mic and an HD camera setup seamlessly?

My mission is to do the whole home video thing, but more importantly to do a video podcasting gig of sorts (yes, in HD). Hence, I need high quality video AND audio. How can I achieve this?

Thanks much for any reply, you'll help ease my stress. Wink
Patrick

10 total posts
Sony HAS A PROPRIETARY HOTSHOE...
by shahrokhan / December 21, 2006 3:00 PM PST

So if you don't mind buying Sony's mic then go ahead. It IS indeed extremely hard to choose between either camera. So if you really want a mic then go for Sony and buy a Sony Mic.

Okay thanks but...
by patlea12 / December 21, 2006 3:23 PM PST

Alrighty, thanks. Indeed, I have been reading non-stop since I posted that question a few hours back and I have learned from camcorderinfo.com that indeed Sony and Canon provide you with little to no choice on the audio front.

Not good. Not for my purposes. I can?t be caught using a crappy stock microphone.

I should suspect I'll be using a lapel mic for most of the videos. Which means that I'll need to somehow record the audio and the video simultaneously, and then sync it up somehow with Adobe Premier, After Effects, or something else of the like.

How would I do this?

I know it must be possible because professional cameramen recording stage performances deal with dozens of cameras and microphones...and they aren't all connected to an external camera audio jack. There must be some mixer, some clever piece of software, some way to blend audio and video formats nicely?right?

Any ideas? Thanks again mate. Cheers.

The simplest way that I know of is to record the audio on a
by Kiddpeat / December 21, 2006 3:22 PM PST

separate device. Then, add the audio back during post production. Be sure that the camera's built in mic records as part of what happens on the camera. While you won't use the camera's audio, it will help a lot when the time comes to synch the external audio with the video recorded by the camera.

Ah thank you, that helps.
by patlea12 / December 21, 2006 3:26 PM PST

Now...onto the tricky part. Sounds great in theory but how to I put it into practice? What programs, what hardware, and how do I make it work seamlessly? Obviously, I don't want to muddle up the audio so it's out of sync (that would be ugly).

Again, both of your guys' help has been greatly appreciated. =D

both options suggested are good... here is a third...
by boya84 / December 21, 2006 10:14 PM PST

Take a look at the Sony HVR-A1U. It is the reincarnation (and "improved") HDR-HC1 from last year and part of the Professional line. I use an HC1.

http://bssc.sel.sony.com/BroadcastandBusiness/DisplayModel?id=80897

Other than some improvements in firmware, the differences I can see are:
A1 has a bigger eyepiece; A1 removes the flash so the XLR adapter can be mounted; A1 lens hood looks different. I am sure there are more differences...

http://shopping.yahoo.com/search?p=hvr-a1u

I know it is a lot more $, but it meets your requirements.

If you can get the A1U alone - without the XLR adapter and shotgun mic, you can use the $ saved to get a 3rd party XLR adapter (I use a BeachTek DXA-6 but would like to have the DXA-6vu http://beachtek.com/ ). I also have a UHF Shure wireless lavalier ( http://shure.com/ProAudio/Products/WirelessMicrophones/index.htm ) and a NRG SA-568 ( http://www.nrgresearch.com/ )... thopugh I am looking at an Audio Technica AT-825 or Shure VP-88 stereo mic (or maybe a RODE NT4).

I am growing the site, but take a look at http://www.myspace.com/smallbull specifically, the surfing video...

I hope this helps...

Sony Vegas, a video editor, will allow you to add the
by Kiddpeat / December 22, 2006 12:03 AM PST

external audio, synch the tracks as I described earlier, mute the tracks you do not want, set the volume for each track or for the overall mix, switch between multiple video tracks, apply things like eq and compression to the audio, etc.

The downside. Vegas is not free. There is a lite version (Studio), but am not familiar with its capabilities.

Which "separate device"
by boya84 / December 22, 2006 12:20 AM PST

to capture audio do you recommend?

I know there are several out there (Fostex, Tascam, Sony, Marantz, among others), but the only one I have worked with is the Fostex FR2.

http://www.fostex.com/index.php?file=products/pfr/fr2
http://www.nextag.com/fostex-fr2/search-html

... and while I REALLY like the FR2, and the inputs/outputs provide good flexibility and all, and the memory cards are easy to deal with when copying over to a Windows or Macintosh based machine for editing, it is a bit pricey... and chews through AA batteries if there's no power around... Though the FR2LE looks pretty interesting...

I'm using the M-Audio 24/96 Microtrak. It stores its files
by Kiddpeat / December 22, 2006 2:44 AM PST

on compact flash, so you can get a long recording time even when using a lossless, uncompressed format. If a card fills up, just pop in a new one. It has good mic support including the ability to supply phantom power.

I hesitated to mention it because it's a bit pricey, and there are other devices. The audio area of the MPTV program at the local college thought highly enough of them to buy several. I frequently carry it around with a small mic when I'm looking for audio effects/clips.

The M-Audio unit looks pretty cool
by boya84 / December 22, 2006 12:16 PM PST

Balanced 1/4 inch as opposed to XLR - but balanced is balanced. And Phantom power. Nice. Something else to investigate.

What's nice about the Fostex is it does timecode (and has a connector for the slate) but the poster does not need this feature...

Cool. Thanks.

