Help-I got scammed on Ebay

First off, you should realize/know that PayPal really *is* eBay. eBay purchased PayPal a while back. I suspect this is one reason so many people report having "little assistance from eBay" in resolving disputes over auctions, yet following PayPal's rules for a dispute results in more action. eBay probably prefers to deal with things at the PayPal level, since that's the system that is most likely to have direct access to a person's funding (credit cards and/or checking accounts linked to their PayPal account).



Second, to get the most leverage over scammers in the future, it's probably best to pay for things using a U.S. Postal money order. Someone ripping you off after cashing a postal money order is committing a federal offense, and you can get the post office directly involved in resolving it for you. A credit card isn't bad either, since you have the ability to request chargebacks. But a card payment made via PayPal makes them the intermediate party involved in the transaction, and that can muddy things up considerably.



I've had both good and bad results with PayPal in the past. One problem with their dispute resolution process is, it's very "mechanical" in nature. It often seems that a live human being never even gets involved in the decision to refund your money or not. Depending on the circumstances, and if you can provide everything they ask for in the time-frames they ask for it, it can go well for you, or go really poorly. PayPal is also known for doing such things as freezing a user's account, if he/she buys a product from an eBay seller who subsequently gets investigated for fraud of some sort. (It's no fun when you have hundreds of dollars in your PayPal account from recent sales, but suddenly you're unable to use any of it -- often for months on end, with NO real explanation!)