Help-I got scammed on Ebay

by brrwilliams / July 17, 2008 5:12 AM PDT

I purchased "brand new in box" ipod speakers from an Ebay company who is a liquidator. The speakers looked brand new, but did not work at all. I contacted the seller paydaysomeday to ask whether I should return the speakers to Altec Lansing or them. He asked me to return them for a replacement. When I contacted paydaysomeday about my return, they stated I had sent back old, used, scratched speakers. This is an absolute lie. They have the speakers, so I'll have a hard time proving anything with Paypal. I have notified my Discover card and hope they can help. Is this just a buyer beware and I'll have to eat my $$? At the very least, they should send back the speakers so I can return them to Altec Lansing. Other suggestions are appreciated. (I haven't written feedback for them yet, but wonder if there are other ways to handle this.)

17 total posts
scammed on ebay
by carlota132 / August 1, 2008 12:01 PM PDT

I had two instances of scamming on ebay. The second one was amicably resolved. The first one proved to be more involve. In both instances, I wrote to ebay with all the information and PayPal. I found ebay barely helpful but PayPal was exceptional. I had been sent a router which was found out to be stolen property. PayPal has a process and I followed it straight through and, after the alloted time (amd they do contact the seller), I received a credit for the entire purchase.
They have more leverage than you do and I would certainly try them first and be parient.

A few comments ....
by twyrick / August 1, 2008 12:26 PM PDT
In reply to: scammed on ebay

First off, you should realize/know that PayPal really *is* eBay. eBay purchased PayPal a while back. I suspect this is one reason so many people report having "little assistance from eBay" in resolving disputes over auctions, yet following PayPal's rules for a dispute results in more action. eBay probably prefers to deal with things at the PayPal level, since that's the system that is most likely to have direct access to a person's funding (credit cards and/or checking accounts linked to their PayPal account).

Second, to get the most leverage over scammers in the future, it's probably best to pay for things using a U.S. Postal money order. Someone ripping you off after cashing a postal money order is committing a federal offense, and you can get the post office directly involved in resolving it for you. A credit card isn't bad either, since you have the ability to request chargebacks. But a card payment made via PayPal makes them the intermediate party involved in the transaction, and that can muddy things up considerably.

I've had both good and bad results with PayPal in the past. One problem with their dispute resolution process is, it's very "mechanical" in nature. It often seems that a live human being never even gets involved in the decision to refund your money or not. Depending on the circumstances, and if you can provide everything they ask for in the time-frames they ask for it, it can go well for you, or go really poorly. PayPal is also known for doing such things as freezing a user's account, if he/she buys a product from an eBay seller who subsequently gets investigated for fraud of some sort. (It's no fun when you have hundreds of dollars in your PayPal account from recent sales, but suddenly you're unable to use any of it -- often for months on end, with NO real explanation!)

ebay vs paypal
by mwooge / August 1, 2008 3:14 PM PDT
In reply to: A few comments ....

> I suspect this is one reason so many people
> report having "little assistance from eBay"
> in resolving disputes over auctions, yet
> following PayPal's rules for a dispute results in
> more action.

The ebay side doesn't handle the money. So what can they do about it?

> it's probably best to pay for things using a
> U.S. Postal money order. Someone ripping you
> off after cashing a postal money order is
> committing a federal offense

I'm not sure this is correct. In any case, they might not be able to track down the reciever, or might not want to.

Scammed on ebay
by wbj430jarrett / August 1, 2008 9:57 PM PDT
In reply to: scammed on ebay

In buying on ebay never deal directly with ANY seller. ALWAYS, use PayPal and follow their rules for purchasing. Also, NEVER return mechandise until PayPal so directs. Scammers and/or cheats will never respond satisfactorily to a buyer. Even honest Sellers may need a little push. PayPal is the best pusher, so use them. A Buyer has no recourse/leverage that will force a seller to correct anything. You can huff and puff but PayPal is the only one Sellers pay any attention to. PayPal can fix things. Buyers can't do anything, unless the Seller you are dealing with is an honest, upfront person. None of us can know that except by experience. Ratings are good but provide no guarantee of anything. Two rules to follow buying on ebay: 1) always use PayPal and follow their rules; 2) never return anything until PayPal gives the word. Relying on the Post Office to get you money back - GOOD LUCK - it may be the next century before you see a dime, if ever.

Scammed on ebay, addition.
by mwooge / August 2, 2008 1:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Scammed on ebay

> ALWAYS, use PayPal and follow their rules for purchasing

Good advice, and I would add one thing. The seller will send you an invoice with a link to PayPal. DO NOT use that link. A scammer can fake it, instead sending you to a look-alike site that is not PayPal.

Instead go to ebay, click on "My eBay", and follow the pay link from there.

Scammed on eBay
by jcallas / August 1, 2008 1:53 PM PDT

Check the seller's previous feedback. If he has several and wants to maintain a positive profile, a negative feedback on your part could get you a response and a refund for the speakers. There is a good chance that he doesn't want to lose eBay as a seller's medium. Good luck!

Ebay problems..
by wanda1000 / August 1, 2008 2:02 PM PDT

I had a bad experience with an ebay purchase. PayPal resolved the issue to my satisfaction. I did get a full refund of my money and it was due to PayPal efforts. I no longer use ebay. Three bad experiences were enough to never use ebay again. There are many good sellers, but the few bad ruin the entire system. Best thing is to check the seller's rating along with buyers comments on the seller and think hard before making a purchase. Be wary of first time sellers.

Help outside of eBay or Pay Pal
by mincks1 / August 1, 2008 2:06 PM PDT

After exhausting my other resources on a scam, I contacted the Attorney General of the state the scammer was from. They had already been in contact with others he had scammed, and eventually won a judgment for all of us. It took several years, but I was finally repaid everything. My thanks to the Indiana Attorney General's Office!

Both eBay and PayPal have a process for handling this
by ozark123 / August 1, 2008 2:15 PM PDT

I have been selling on eBay since 2003 HTTP://BARGAINMOTORCYCLEGEAR.COM. As a seller I hate to hear about buyers getting ripped off. It hurts me as a seller!

Both eBay and PayPal have a process for handling this. File a significantly not as described dispute through eBay (You have 60 days). Expect virtually no communication. If you?ve paid with PayPal, you are covered by PayPal Buyer Protection and will be redirected to the PayPal Web site to report your problem. Immediately escalate the dispute to a claim.

Never mention feedback in any of your communications.

If the seller doesn't treat you fairly and PayPal doesn't decide in your favor. Do a charge back through Discover card.

Don't leave feedback until the smoke clears.

If it was me I would keep things simple: you returned the speakers, you want your money back.

Use Paypal Buyer Credit
by jmy / August 1, 2008 10:19 PM PDT

Always use Paypal Buyer Credit to pay for your purchases. They are then protected up to $2000. If the item was not as advertised, or you did not receive it, notify Paypal, and they will take it from there. There are a few restrictions, but all purchases are at least protected up to $200, which would have covered your speakers.

Don't rely on PayPal
by r-mcm / August 14, 2008 6:04 AM PDT

We bought some MP3 players purportedly from an address in the UK. When they arrived, they had been sent from Hong Kong and, when we tested them, were fraudulently showing a greater capacity than they held.

We followed PayPal's instructions precisely and against our better judgement returned them, at our expense, using the postal service they required.

PayPal then refused to refund us, supposedly because we could not provide proof of delivery (although they did acknowledge proof of despatch). They refused to give us any evidence (even a statement) from the vendor that they had not in fact received them, and closed the case - despite going to appeal.

NB the vendor while this was going on, despite having a high rating, stopped doing business on e-Bay.

What NOT to buy on ebay
by mrsjkoster / August 1, 2008 11:29 PM PDT

I've been exclusively a buyer on ebay since 2000, and I've been hacked but not scammed. I think it's because of what I buy. I buy china, toys and hobby supplies primarily. I don't buy things that are likely to be stolen property or that are easy to scam. For things like speakers, you're better off buying them from the local big box/discount store, where you get NIB, can see what you're buying, and have better return policies. I'd never buy a tv, ipod or similar item from an ebay seller. And don't forget that you need to support local businesses from a tax-base point of view. I know there are wonderful, honest sellers out there--I've bought from hundreds of them and will continue to do so. But remember, you get what you pay for, and an extreme bargain may not be a bargain at all. Caveat emptor. Denise

Watch for Hijacked Sites, too.
by Clarence Duffy / August 2, 2008 12:09 AM PDT

This may not apply to your situation, but I look at the items previously sold by the seller. If the seller has a history of selling doll clothes or low tech stuff, but now seems to offer the highly sought after Wii or Eee PC901, you may be looking at a highjacked site. For merchants, I also check www.resellerratings.com. And, as everyone else has said, PayPal. Too many bogus "cashier's check" incidents. Question: Has anyone seen a counterfeit USPS Money Order?

New Outrage
by brrwilliams / August 1, 2008 11:35 PM PDT

The seller, Paydaysomeday has just listed the exact speakers for sale again.I find this very suspicious as he did not have any speakers listed until yesterday-other than the one's I purchased in June.I have notified Ebay, Paypal, and Discover. Here is the update on my actions. Ebay was very nice and has investigated and removed the strike the seller put on me. Paypal and Discover have told me they'll let me know in 30 days-which seems excessive given the situation. Because Ebay has removed the strike, I can no longer leave additional feedback on the seller.Thank you for all of your feedback.I will never buy electronics or things that have to work again on Ebay. It's sad for Ebay because I regularly buy $5,000+ for personal use and over $15,000 a year for work online.

Scammed
by ranman54 / August 1, 2008 11:42 PM PDT

You've done the right thing. Discover Card or PayPal will take care of your needs.
Randy

Beware stock photos
by clibil / August 2, 2008 3:28 PM PDT

I checked this item on eBay
( 250263098122 )
and it looks as if the photo is a stock photo, not of the actual item itself.
My impartial comment would be "Would a buyer with a lot of existing positive feedbacks suddenly rip off a seller ? or is it more likely that a massive bulk seller didn't actually inspect the item before sending ?"
Everyone's advice is right - go to Paypal and get a chargeback.
Did you photograph the item before you returned it ? Always worth having a full photographic record.
I never sell items without a photo actually taken of the item - often 3 or 4.
Hope you get your cash back - and in future don't buy items shown with stock photographs

Rgds

