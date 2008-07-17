Help-I got scammed on Ebay

I had two instances of scamming on ebay. The second one was amicably resolved. The first one proved to be more involve. In both instances, I wrote to ebay with all the information and PayPal. I found ebay barely helpful but PayPal was exceptional. I had been sent a router which was found out to be stolen property. PayPal has a process and I followed it straight through and, after the alloted time (amd they do contact the seller), I received a credit for the entire purchase.
They have more leverage than you do and I would certainly try them first and be parient.
I purchased "brand new in box" ipod speakers from an Ebay company who is a liquidator. The speakers looked brand new, but did not work at all. I contacted the seller paydaysomeday to ask whether I should return the speakers to Altec Lansing or them. He asked me to return them for a replacement. When I contacted paydaysomeday about my return, they stated I had sent back old, used, scratched speakers. This is an absolute lie. They have the speakers, so I'll have a hard time proving anything with Paypal. I have notified my Discover card and hope they can help. Is this just a buyer beware and I'll have to eat my $$? At the very least, they should send back the speakers so I can return them to Altec Lansing. Other suggestions are appreciated. (I haven't written feedback for them yet, but wonder if there are other ways to handle this.)