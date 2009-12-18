Help...HP dv6t Quad Edition or Dell Studio XPS 16

Laptops forum

by mikeynavy1 / December 18, 2009 2:01 AM PST

I'm looking for some laptop buying advice. I'm a student and in the military, and not a gamer. I'm still looking for speed, and most of the laptop's duties will be multimedia, Internet, and similar programs (I think the most robust will be Office or MATLAB). I've also been looking for something that will last about 2 years, at which time it will either be time to change laptops and/or upgrade my desktop. That being said I'm looking at the HP dv6t Quad Edition and the Dell Studio XPS 16, both with the Core i7. I was also looking at the Asus G51J-A1 but that is turning out to be out of my price range. The Dell is also quite a bit more expensive than the HP, which is why I'm looking for advice, particularly from users of similar components. The Dell is coming in around $2400 shipped and the HP is around $1500 shipped. Therefore is the $900 difference worth it and will it last? Here are the major differences:

Screen: 1366 x 768 LED (HP) vs. 1920 x 1080 WLED (Dell)
Memory: 1066 MHz (HP) vs. 1333 MHz (Dell)...both are DDR3
Video Card: Nvidia GT230M (HP) vs. ATI Radeon 4670 (Dell)
Hard Drive: 320 GB 7200 rpm (HP) vs. 256GB SSD (Dell)
Sound: Realtek probably (HP) vs. Soundblaster XFi (Dell)
Battery: 12-cell (HP) vs. 9-cell (Dell)

Obviously, the Dell is a superior machine, but for my needs, and the time I intend to use it, is it worth while to spend extra now, or get the cheaper one, and then use that extra money in 2 years for a different laptop? I assume I could also upgrade the HP to a SSD when prices come down, correct? Does anyone have experience on how long batteries will last? How long will a 6-cell battery vs. a 9 vs. a 12, etc. How much non-gaming performance increase will the Dell have over the HP? Any other thoughts or advice? Thank you in advance.

13 total posts
heat problems with the Dell XPS Studio 16
by fr8dogr / December 18, 2009 9:45 AM PST

Mike,

I have also been considering buying the Dell XPS Studio 16. But a word of warning. There seems to be a widespread problem with excessive heat right around the mousepad area. There are many reviews online, especially on Dell's site, that speak of this problem - some that get so hot you can't lay your wrist on it! I want to buy that computer, but I am resisting until I hear something has been done to fix the heat problem.

Doubtful.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 18, 2009 9:59 PM PST

Consumers are asking for gaming laptops. These should run hot and get 2 to 4 year life spans.

What's wrong with that?

The difference in the cost is
by orlbuckeye / December 18, 2009 11:46 PM PST

in the screen and the SSD. The advantages of the SSD is they way faster boot up times and better battery life. I have the HP dv7 and I love it. Mine has the Core 2 Quad processor. The 2 things I wish i had were the 1920 x 1080 (true 1080p) and Bluray. But i will be getting Bluray on my TV.

No SSD option for HP
by mikeynavy1 / December 19, 2009 1:17 AM PST

Unfortunately, the SSD is not an option for the dv6t. I was hoping it would be. Right now I'm leaning towards the HP simply due to cost.

Look at Duo Processors
by rochamat / December 19, 2009 4:47 AM PST
In reply to: No SSD option for HP

You said the computer would mostly be for Internet, Office, MATLAB, etc. A high end Intel Core 2 Duo Processor should suffice for all your needs. Quad-core processors are mostly used to their fullest potential in high demanding video games. Unless you are a gamer, I suggest going with a 2.53, 2.66, or 2.8 GHz duo processor. All three are extremely fast and will be cheaper than a quad core.

Look at a Sony Vaio FW590. I've seen Sony provide high end laptops for around $1000 and my personal opinion is Sony is far better than both Dell and HP.

For how long?
by mikeynavy1 / December 19, 2009 11:21 AM PST
In reply to: Look at Duo Processors

One of my other preferences was making sure it would work for at least 2 years before becoming "obsolete." What are the current timetables for CPUs, video cards, hard drives, etc.?

Well the quad core is definitely
by orlbuckeye / December 19, 2009 10:20 PM PST
In reply to: For how long?

built for the future. More and more software will be written to take advantage of the 4 cores.

I went with the HP
by mikeynavy1 / December 21, 2009 2:24 AM PST

I went with the HP for value, even though I can imagine how fast the Dell would be. I figure I can apply the savings in a year and a half or so to a new laptop, or better yet, my desktop. I wish it had a better graphics but in reading, the 230M isn't bad and should suit me well. I looked at one at Best Buy, and the Windows Index was still above 6 for the video. I can also upgrade the hard drive when SSDs come down in price in a year.

Correct
by Vinchinzu / December 15, 2012 12:40 PM PST
In reply to: Look at Duo Processors

That is the correct answer.

Here are the SSD advantages and disadvantages.
by orlbuckeye / December 22, 2009 8:11 AM PST
Got the laptop
by mikeynavy1 / January 4, 2010 1:22 PM PST

Well I got the laptop today although I won't really get to play with it until I get a slight break from school. So far the only thing I've noticed is that even though it is an i7 laptop, my desktop still scores better and is still noticeably faster. Even though the i7 is 1.6 Ghz, it is quad core with hyperthreading. My desktop is a Q9450 overclocked to 3.4 GHz. I guess that makes the difference as my CPU Windows Index score is 7.4 for the desktop and 6.2 for the i7. I was expecting the i7 to be up around 7.

Nevermind
by mikeynavy1 / January 4, 2010 11:47 PM PST
In reply to: Got the laptop

I think I figured it out. HP had the laptop on a more balanced power management setting. When set to high performance the CPU index goes up to 7.0. Still lower than the Q9450, even with hyperthreading, but I guess the much higher clockspeed of the Q9450 makes a big difference.

