Help! How difficult is uninstalling Norton's Int. Security?

Well, we all have our favorites, & our likes & dislikes, but I have been using ZoneAlarm for years now. Not only on my machines, but on all those that I have worked on & helped others with. No, I'm not a computer pro, so I have to learn what works for me, & what I can make work for others. First there was the free ZA firewall, & when I saw its value I bought the paid version. Then on up to the Pro version, & over a year ago the ZA security suite, now into my second year.



There's the occasional bug, & screw-up as with any program that has so much to do. Think about what these security suites are asked to do for us. They all work to varying degrees, & with varying levels of sophistication. I have found that for me ZA does work, & it works the best of those that I have tried (& I have tried plenty).



I guess the final reason that I got rid of my Symantec (Norton) Antivirus & System Works, was because they were such system hogs! It's no longer a guessing game. Just look at your "Task Manager" to see what's running & with how many resources. That was when I pulled the plug on Norton, & upgraded my ZA firewall to the aforementioned ZA Security Suite. I didn't have any of the problems removing Norton that so many people seem to have, & for that I'm grateful.



I was able to see that ZA runs while using a lot less of my resources & although there are the occasional popups, it's mostly because I don't reject them permanently, because I like knowing when one of my programs is seeking to access the net or my registry. That's why you have this protection in the first place. When I am comfortable with a program I accept its request permanently & seldom find that I am bothered again.



A couple of other security apps that I run are; MS's Windows Defender, & CounterSpy by Sunbelt Software. These 3 seem to work seamlessly for me & provide me with a good level of security. Nothing is perfect or foolproof, you just gotta find your own comfort level, & go with what works for you.