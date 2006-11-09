Help! How difficult is uninstalling Norton's Int. Security?

Some have no problems removing Norton while others have gone bald trying to get it off their systems, so it's more or less luck of the draw. Here's the process I use, which has yet to fail me:
1.) Run the standard uninstaller through Add/Remove Programs.
2.) Run SymNRT , the Symantec Norton Removal Tool regardless of whether #1 fails.
3.) Run RegSeeker to clean out the remaining registry entries.
4.) Run CCleaner to remove the junk files.
Some files will likely still remain but it will remove all remnants of Norton that could otherwise cause confusion or problems in the future.
In regards to ZoneAlarm, their firewall is top-notch and they license their AV protection from Computer Associates (eTrust EZ Antivirus) so it's a pretty solid offering. Just make sure you get the full internet suite if you want the firewall, antivirus, and antispyware protection all under one roof.
John
I am thinking of switching to Zone Alarm after 3 years of Norton's. I've been reading a lot about Zone Alarm 6.5 Grif if you see this have you heard any serious negatives about Zone Alarms anti-virus? Any way I have seen a lot of threads talking about having a real hard time uninstalling Norton's, one even renewed rather then try it again. Sounds scary, What really sounds attractive is the less drag on my system. Should I try & get Norton's support to help or will my uninstaller program, Your Uninstaller 2006, capable of doing a decent job? I have 2 weeks left to decide.
Thanks for looking!! Steve