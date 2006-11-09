Computer Newbies forum

Help! How difficult is uninstalling Norton's Int. Security?

by cretin / November 9, 2006 11:39 AM PST

I am thinking of switching to Zone Alarm after 3 years of Norton's. I've been reading a lot about Zone Alarm 6.5 Grif if you see this have you heard any serious negatives about Zone Alarms anti-virus? Any way I have seen a lot of threads talking about having a real hard time uninstalling Norton's, one even renewed rather then try it again. Sounds scary, What really sounds attractive is the less drag on my system. Should I try & get Norton's support to help or will my uninstaller program, Your Uninstaller 2006, capable of doing a decent job? I have 2 weeks left to decide.
Thanks for looking!! Steve

The difficulty varies...
by John.Wilkinson / November 9, 2006 2:31 PM PST

Some have no problems removing Norton while others have gone bald trying to get it off their systems, so it's more or less luck of the draw. Here's the process I use, which has yet to fail me:

1.) Run the standard uninstaller through Add/Remove Programs.
2.) Run SymNRT , the Symantec Norton Removal Tool regardless of whether #1 fails.
3.) Run RegSeeker to clean out the remaining registry entries.
4.) Run CCleaner to remove the junk files.

Some files will likely still remain but it will remove all remnants of Norton that could otherwise cause confusion or problems in the future.

In regards to ZoneAlarm, their firewall is top-notch and they license their AV protection from Computer Associates (eTrust EZ Antivirus) so it's a pretty solid offering. Just make sure you get the full internet suite if you want the firewall, antivirus, and antispyware protection all under one roof.

John

Thank you!
by cretin / November 11, 2006 2:24 PM PST

Last question, you don't think it's a good idea to run my uninstaller pgm (your uninstaller 2006) instead of (or in addition to) add remove windows?
Thanks so much for answering! Steve

Either way...
by John.Wilkinson / November 12, 2006 1:19 AM PST
In reply to: Thank you!

Your Uninstaller basically does the same thing as Add/Remove Programs does (it launches the program's uninstaller application), and then takes it a step further by manually deleting various entries if the uninstallation fails. The combination of SymNRT and RegSeeker does that and more so it's not really necessary to use YU2006, but it won't hurt either.

John

One more? please
by cretin / November 12, 2006 3:38 PM PST
In reply to: Either way...

Thanks again! I just down loaded Regseeker & having not seen it before & not knowing a great deal about the Registry is there any special way to set it to seek out the Norton files? I'm not quite ready to do it yet. When I do I believe I am supposed to uninstall Norton then install new anti virus & firewall? Thanks so much, virtually every thing I have learned & every utility & security program I have I learned of & about is from Cnet!
Thanks!! Steve

Using RegSeeker...
by John.Wilkinson / November 13, 2006 4:54 AM PST
In reply to: One more? please

You could search for Norton/Symantec registry entries, but you would have somewhat limited success because not all registry entries associated with their software have "Norton" or "Symantec" in the name field. Thus, along the left-hand column I just select "Clean the Registry" and then click OK. After it is done scanning click Select All->Select All from the bottom toolbar and then press the Delete key and click OK. All changes are automatically backed up unless you tell it otherwise so if something goes wrong you can undo what was done.

Once Norton is uninstalled and the cleanup process complete then you can install your new security software. One note though: During this time you should disconnect your internet connection since you will be unprotected for a brief period. Once the new antivirus and firewall are installed you can then reconnect and download the latest updates.

Hope this helps,
John

regseeker?
by cretin / November 15, 2006 1:26 PM PST
In reply to: Using RegSeeker...

John I was just wondering if Regseeker is a registry cleaner similar to (but more efficient) Regs. Mechanic if so i could get rid of regs mech?
Thanks so much!! Steve

I prefer it to Registry Mechanic...
by John.Wilkinson / November 16, 2006 2:57 AM PST
In reply to: regseeker?

Registry Mechanic, in my usage of it, has had a tendency to produce false positives which would corrupt various software had I let it make the recommended deletions. RegSeeker, in my opinion, is a more trustworthy registry cleaner and considering it is free it's a much better value too. Thus, I would dump registry Mechanic in favor of RegSeeker.

John

RegSeeker or Registry Mechanic?
by Willem / November 17, 2006 5:50 PM PST

I use Registry Mechanic to my satisfaction, but maybe i have had false positives without being aware that it would have been better not to delete the related software. Are there examples of false positives that would corrupt common software? And can i install RegSeeker and use both programs fot a while, to see what is the best?

Yes...
by John.Wilkinson / November 18, 2006 1:49 AM PST

If I remember correctly, the two program Registry Mechanic had the biggest problem with were Microsoft Money 2005 and Microsoft Encarta 2003. Both programs were working perfectly but would have ceased to function if the registry entries (approx. 500) Registry Mechanic detected had been deleted. In the paid version you have much more control so you can 'overrule' the auto-detection, but I believe that the false positives shouldn't be there in the first place. That's particularly considering the fact that cleaning the registry provides little benefit in most cases, so there's no reason to be overzealous.

But to answer your question, yes, you can install multiple registry cleaners at once and give them all test runs. Just run one, marking down how many entries they find and how many are potential false-positives. Once done don't actually clean the registry but instead run the next one to see how they compare. It's a long process, but it should help you get to the bottom of which one is actually better.

Hope this helps,
John

Removing norton
by charliesoup / November 18, 2006 1:30 AM PST

I removed norton from my celeron...with norton on it, it took 13 minutes to start up, after norton was removed it took less then 2 minutes.

I had to go to nortons site to download programs to remove it. I could not remove it with the add/remove program on the computer. you might want to check their site to make see if you need these 3 downloads to get rid of it. Running Trend Micro PC-Cillin and love it.

Norton
by kjhrn / November 18, 2006 2:32 AM PST

I JUST DID THIS YESTERDAY!!! It was no problem with the initial step. I just removed it from my ad/remove program but then part of Norton was still in there. I called the Norton 1-800 number and they said, "No problem, they could un-install it for 39.99" Right!! I told them that I had never been charged to un-install a program and I never would be and to connect me with someone in charge. I was put on hold for a few minutes and then miraculously the guy I had been talking to was given "permission" to lead me through the un-install process which took 2 minutes max. Done deal! Now I have a suite Happy total program running. P.S. I am not a computer expert at all but the learning curve is quick and I love reading C-net!

Uninstalling Norton
by rebart1 / November 17, 2006 7:30 AM PST

I'm wondering if you are displeased with Norton. I've had it for years, both on a Mac and a PC. To the best of my knowledge it has never done anything. The techs in a nearby "fix it" shop tell me they hear that all the time. Every time it runs it finds nothing, but if I run another program I find problems that the other program fixes.

I would really like to hear what others have to say about Norton.

Symantec's Norton is good BUT not user friendly!
by hyetek / November 17, 2006 7:59 AM PST
In reply to: Uninstalling Norton

I am sooooo disappointed with Norton. While not a card carrying Geek Squad member, I am not afraid of technology. Norton is a very customer unfriendly product. It may very well be the best at PC security, but it is the very worse at ease of use. Switching to a different product would have been done a long time ago, but uninstalling Norton is almost impossible.

Norton is fine if properly installed
by tortoise7 / November 17, 2006 8:08 AM PST
In reply to: Uninstalling Norton

I am a consultant with active client list of nearly 400 clients and most of them are running Norton Internet Security and WebRoot Spysweeper, not a single one has had any issues except one whose son disabled Norton to download porn and pirated music. The only trouble with Norton is bad installs usually attributable to a pathetically sick system or electronic download updates that go bad due to novice operators or again a already infected system. I find it works well for the average user and is far less intrusive than ZoneAlarm with the constant inquiries that most users don?t know how to respond to so they ignore them.

Try this
by rosshiuk / November 18, 2006 5:31 AM PST

Hi, the way I used to remove Norton?s from machines in the past, is/was, quite straight forward;
Use the original setup software, run setup (as you did originally) on the interface that shows on your screen, you should/might have 2 options;
Repair
Remove
(I said; should/might, because Norton?s may have changed things since I last had the pleasure of removing their software.)

Pick remove, job done.

Then I'd recommend that you use Ccleaner to safely tidy up your system (it?s free and has no ad-spy-ware); http://www.ccleaner.com/

also, I use zonealarm pro which works great; http://www.zonelabs.com/store/content/catalog/products/sku_list_zap.jsp;jsessionid=FpGLvFcw6755Eoc5YtArrafoaYZ2Q7OYec2MlulLwzExlSgDyzfQ!1046610198!-1062696904!7551!7552!NONE?dc=12bms&ctry=US&lang=en&lid=nav_pro

(There is a free version that works well); http://www.zonelabs.com/store/content/catalog/products/sku_list_za.jsp along with ZApro I use Antivir, this is the best free anti virus I have ever used; http://www.free-av.com/

Hope this advise is of use to you,
cheers

I too am Consultant And Norton is TROUBLE
by pmchefalo / November 18, 2006 12:17 PM PST

My mileage varies considerably. I have about 100 clients on the Symantec Corporate versions (which BTW have declined in quality considerably over the years.) I used to attribute Symantec installs/uninstalls to troubled PCs. I've had issues with known malwared PCs similar with everyone else.

But last week I had an issue with a PC running previously with NO problems. I simply tried to install Norton Internet Security (NIS) 2007 over Norton SystemWorks (NSW) 2006 for a consumer client.

The installation went fine according to the installer. I assumed it uninstalled what it needed to, then replaced the Norton AV, updated the firewall, added its new functionality. It asked me to reboot to activate the program ... BLAM! Blue Screen. And again. And again.

I started up in safe mode, tried to uninstall NIS 2007. Guess what? The uninstaller doesn't work in safe mode. Uses the Microsoft Installer service which doesn't run in safe mode. BAD decision on Symantec's part. Same result with NSW 2006.

So I tried System Restore. No luck. Couldn't do it. So I tried the Norton Go-Back installed with NSW. Couldn't find a valid entry. So I tried the Windows repair console ... fortunately was a Dell PC, not an HP, so we had a Windows CD.

GO-BACK disabled the repair! Had to remove Go-Back with fdisk /mbr option, then rebuild the entire Windows installation with the repair installation technique, then repatch.

This got me to the point where I could use SymNRT and start over again. NIS did install successfully at that point but the system is running poorly. Will probably have to format and start over again.

I would go with John D.'s suggestion next time. Use SymNRT FIRST. Then you have your best chance to succeed in an affordable amount of time.

...and just how DO I improperly install Norton?
by biggredd / November 19, 2006 7:12 PM PST

I am reading thru my email and what do I see? A reply to a newbie post that I thought was tongue-in-cheek that turned out to be the age old question about program ease-of-use.
I have, on the other hand been using computers since 1975, and I, like the newbie wonder why do the vendors leave the choice to ANYONE? Just do the correct installation without customer input. It's kinda like doing the right thing when nobody's looking.(What a concept!)

Zone Alarm is not intrusive
by gtoguy / November 19, 2006 9:45 PM PST

I disagee. I do not think that Zone Alarm is intrusive. I put zone alarm on all my customer's systems. I find Norton slows down the systems I repair. I actually find the Zone Alarm messages helpful, since I want to know who is trying to enter my system. And once you check to always allow a website like Ebay, or anyone else, you don't get messages anymore. I also use Avast Anti-virus, and have no problems with it either. If a system has Norton on it and it is working properly, I just make sure it's updated. I have uninstalled it sucessfully when it is outdated, and only once did I have to contact Symantec, who gave me some uninstall files they have that worked.

Flag
norton internet sec. `06
by iveriosoftwares / November 24, 2006 10:51 PM PST

I have been running nis `06 1 year and no problems,the program is huge but i have a amd dual core processor and do not hardly know it`s running.NIS`07 is as good if not better less taxing on you`re system.I have friends and co workers that run an assortment of other AV programs and a lot of them have problems.

I love Symantec-Norton
by rccoffee / November 18, 2006 1:43 PM PST
In reply to: Uninstalling Norton

I have used Symantec-Norton on my Windows computers for 10 years. I bought my first Mac two years ago and it has Symantec-Norton on it, also. I've never had a problem installing or uninstalling Symantec-Norton.

I read a lot of information on forums from various websites about how terrible this company's product is, yet I also read on the different websites and IT magazines that Symantec-Norton is #1, Editor's Choice, etc. I find it very easy to use, very un-obtrusive and by checking with various online scanners (non-Symantec), there is nothing it has missed that the other online scanners have caught.

The Product Knowledge Base at Symantec gives step-by-step instructions for any problem and there is good e-mail customer service.

I really don't care if it takes 10 more seconds to boot if that's true...I want security not speed.

Zone Alarm has it?s problems as well!!
by tortoise7 / November 17, 2006 7:31 AM PST

Just got through with 2.5 hours a client paid me to completely remove Zone Alarm from his computer after it blocked all access to the internet. After removal I installed Norton Internet Security 2007 version (much improved on resource load over previous versions) and all is well now. In my experience Zone Alarm is overly aggressive and constantly asking what to do about minor items of no interest to average user.

Are you sure you want Zone-Alarm
by PhragMunkee / November 17, 2006 7:57 AM PST

Over the years I've used nearly every firewall made on one or another of my computers. I find Zone-Alarm just awful. They all have their downsides--Norton is a system resources hog, and makes Word open really slowly, but at least it works entirely in the background. Zone-Alarm is always in your face with warnings. Even if you've told it ten times before that an action is OK and "remember this in future" or whatever, it will ask the same dumb permission again and again. Drives me nuts.

I've removed older versions of Norton with no difficulty, and just replaced McAfee with Norton on another. The replacement required a special tool from McAfee to eliminate its last traces. I much prefer Norton (McAfee was very weak on Spam, and expensive.) We'll see what happens in a year

Using ZA since it was introduced
by jmknbsc / November 17, 2006 9:01 AM PST

Well, we all have our favorites, & our likes & dislikes, but I have been using ZoneAlarm for years now. Not only on my machines, but on all those that I have worked on & helped others with. No, I'm not a computer pro, so I have to learn what works for me, & what I can make work for others. First there was the free ZA firewall, & when I saw its value I bought the paid version. Then on up to the Pro version, & over a year ago the ZA security suite, now into my second year.

There's the occasional bug, & screw-up as with any program that has so much to do. Think about what these security suites are asked to do for us. They all work to varying degrees, & with varying levels of sophistication. I have found that for me ZA does work, & it works the best of those that I have tried (& I have tried plenty).

I guess the final reason that I got rid of my Symantec (Norton) Antivirus & System Works, was because they were such system hogs! It's no longer a guessing game. Just look at your "Task Manager" to see what's running & with how many resources. That was when I pulled the plug on Norton, & upgraded my ZA firewall to the aforementioned ZA Security Suite. I didn't have any of the problems removing Norton that so many people seem to have, & for that I'm grateful.

I was able to see that ZA runs while using a lot less of my resources & although there are the occasional popups, it's mostly because I don't reject them permanently, because I like knowing when one of my programs is seeking to access the net or my registry. That's why you have this protection in the first place. When I am comfortable with a program I accept its request permanently & seldom find that I am bothered again.

A couple of other security apps that I run are; MS's Windows Defender, & CounterSpy by Sunbelt Software. These 3 seem to work seamlessly for me & provide me with a good level of security. Nothing is perfect or foolproof, you just gotta find your own comfort level, & go with what works for you.

Prefer ZA to Norton
by chorus77 / November 17, 2006 11:09 PM PST

I switched from Norton (after several years of use) to ZA because of the resource hog issue. It was not hard. First, disable the internet connection, Then, click on the Norton icon in the system tray and disable whatever you can (I did it several months ago and don't remember the exact terminology). Then run Windows uninstaller. Then install ZA Security Suite.

The popups are intrusive and annoying but I prefer that to a program that hogs system resources as much as Norton.

Good luck! Bob

UNINSTALL NORTON
by josephinefwy / November 17, 2006 8:05 AM PST

On my computer with Windows XP Pro I go to START, Control panel, Add and remove software, look for what you want to remove and delete it.
josephinefwy

Uninstall Norton
by balanaidoo / November 17, 2006 1:48 PM PST
In reply to: UNINSTALL NORTON

This is much too simplistic & did not work for me. I bought a Dell desktop recently & this came with Norton pre-installed. I wanted to remove this intrusive program but found that some files simply could not be deleted. I kept getting messages saying that Norton was "in use" & these files could not be deleted. By working down through several layers of the Norton files I found that it has its own Shredder! Great! I used this to munch most of the offending files and a week later the "orphan files" simply gave up & could be effortlessly deleted. I have used AVG free edition anti-virus & free ZoneAlarm for years with absolutely no problems.

Norton's really has been good but!
by cretin / November 17, 2006 2:47 PM PST
In reply to: UNINSTALL NORTON

Over the 3 years I've used it until recently I've had 0 problems. A couple of months back out of the blue I was told by Norton's & Microsoft's removal tool that I had a Trojan & a worm. Norton's immediately removed them without my doing anything. I then put a password on my computer to stop "back door" Trojans used Norton's "Go Back" and all was good. What I wonder is why I wasn't warned? I wish it would tell me if emails have been scanned before opening, does AVG do that? Still confused as to what to do and am afraid I would lose "System Works" if I uninstalled Norton's. Mostly I'm interested in seeing how much I would gain with a Sec. Suite with less power drag on my system.
Thanks to all! Cnet's forums are great!
Steve

Well...
by John.Wilkinson / November 18, 2006 10:06 AM PST

* Adding a password to your user account won't stop backdoor trojans, but it is wise to have one.

* If Norton automatically removed both the trojan and worm why did you use GoBack?

* I'm not sure what it was that Norton should have warned you about. Could you clarify that?

* AVG does automatically scan all incoming and outgoing e-mails through Outlook, Eudora, and others, so there's no need to tell you which ones have on a case-by-case basis.

* Uninstalling Norton internet Security will not affect Norton SystemWorks since they are two separate programs. Note, though, that both SystemWorks and Internet Security contain Norton Antivirus, so see which one you installed NAV through and modify the installation of the respective suite.

John

overkill?
by cretin / November 19, 2006 3:57 PM PST
In reply to: Well...

John I thought I picked up the problems by opening an email from a friend that isn't careful. If that was true shouldn't I have been warned there were problems in the email? I don't really know what is supposed to happen. I don't think I understand how to weed Norton's AV
out of System works it's been a couple of years & I don't remember which came 1st, the system works or the Int.sec. But I did renew int. sec last year & then incorporate system works into it which I believe was already there. So now I'm leaning towards renewing Norton's after reading this discussion & hearing the new edition is easier on the system. Which leads me to the next issue. I'm a sucker for all the amazing sec. programs I discover here & think I have over done it & recently my system has slowed down. I have Win Patrol, Bo Clean, Trojan Hunter, A Squared, Ad-aware Se, Spybot, Ewido, Spyware Blaster. With Ewido, Win Patrol & Bo Clean & A Sq all monitoring actively. Plus Norton's Int. Sec. Now there are about 6 or 7 icons by clock that have to set up after startup what should I shut down??
Thanks so much! Steve

Go Back because
by cretin / November 19, 2006 4:05 PM PST
In reply to: overkill?

I again was being overly cautious & after doing it I wondered if it was a bad idea?

