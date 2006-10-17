Cameras forum

Help! Having problems with Cannon Powershot S2 IS Camera

by dunnelark / October 17, 2006 11:35 AM PDT

The batteries are fully charged, and playback (view) features work fine, but when we try to turn on camera to take pictures, the screen reads ''change the batteries'' and the lens does not extend.

Cannon tech folks have suggested removing the SD card and batteries for 20 mins, and then trying again. We tried this and still no go. They want us to send it in. We need the camera for an upcoming event and may not get it back in time.

Does anyone have any other suggestions?

S2 IS
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / October 17, 2006 12:34 PM PDT

If you are using NiMH rechargeable batteries, it is possible that one of the batteries is defective.

If you have access to a volt meter.
Check the voltage on each battery.
It should read 1.2 volts (each).

If you don't have a volt meter.
Buy 4 new Alkaline batteries.

If the camera works with the alkaline batteries, it is likely that you have a bad NiMH battery.
Buy a new set of NiMH batteries.

Thanks!
by dunnelark / October 17, 2006 8:35 PM PDT
In reply to: S2 IS

We tried the camera with another four recargeable batteries (fresh off the charger) and these seem to work fine. Will try your suggestion and check the voltage on the last set we used.

Appreciate your help.

