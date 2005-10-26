Help! Have Panda Int. Sec. 2005- Xtra FREE Progs Rec?

Hi Everyone. I have the Panda 2005 Internet Security (includes Ant-Spyware, Anti-Virus, Parental Controls, etc) on Windows XP Pro. I'm looking for advice on what FREE anti-spy/anti-virus Programs I should have on my computer along with it (I know Panda doesn't catch everything). Currently on my computer I have Spysweeper and MSN Anti-Spyware, but I'm looking to clear up space on my computer and get whatever works best with the Panda. Should I remove Spysweeper, MSN A-S, keep em or find some totally different programs? I don't what to do. IDEALLY, I liked to run Panda and one other Anti-type of program on my computer (I still have 56K and all the updates kill me). OR is Panda OK all by itself? PS I'm stuck with Panda for now so please don't recommend another program like it. Thanks in advance for your help!
Jeff
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.