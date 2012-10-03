Help!! Dell laptop dead. No power and blink light

the blinking light is an identifier of the problem. It's like some system's make a beeping sound and the say you hear 3 beeps it means maybe the harddrive is going so google Dell system no power blinking lights and you should get more information to isolate the issue.
Hello, I have a Dell Lattitde 120L, 1.5G RAM. XP service pack 3 and when I push the on button it makes no noise and the light blinks on for about 2 seconds then shuts off and that's it. It was running good but overheating so I researched how to take it apart to clean the fan. I pulled the battery and touched the non painted metal surface to de-static. I pulled out the heat exchanger, DVD drive, RAM, network card, keyboard and removed the screen. I was super careful and followed the instructions but I forgot to try to start it after I pulled the battery out to drain the power.
I could really use your help and appreciate it very much.
Thanks again
John