Help!! Dell laptop dead. No power and blink light

by spunfunky / October 3, 2012 5:46 PM PDT

Hello, I have a Dell Lattitde 120L, 1.5G RAM. XP service pack 3 and when I push the on button it makes no noise and the light blinks on for about 2 seconds then shuts off and that's it. It was running good but overheating so I researched how to take it apart to clean the fan. I pulled the battery and touched the non painted metal surface to de-static. I pulled out the heat exchanger, DVD drive, RAM, network card, keyboard and removed the screen. I was super careful and followed the instructions but I forgot to try to start it after I pulled the battery out to drain the power.

I could really use your help and appreciate it very much.

Thanks again

John

Typically
by orlbuckeye / October 3, 2012 11:04 PM PDT

the blinking light is an identifier of the problem. It's like some system's make a beeping sound and the say you hear 3 beeps it means maybe the harddrive is going so google Dell system no power blinking lights and you should get more information to isolate the issue.

Sounds typical.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 4, 2012 2:43 AM PDT

The symptoms have me try the old generic reset noted in the CNET Laptop Troubleshooting forum then I try it without the HDD and ODD. Then I measure the CMOS Battery, replace if low then repeat the reset and test.

At that point if it didn't come back we put in a new motherboard.
Bob

by spunfunky / October 4, 2012 4:19 AM PDT
In reply to: Sounds typical.

Hi Bob, I'm a newbie with repairs. What is the ODD and how do I measure the CMOS battery?

by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 4, 2012 8:41 AM PDT
