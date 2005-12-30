TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

Help decoding the HD jargon please (1080i, 480p, etc...)

by verboten / December 30, 2005 2:12 AM PST

I know the definitions, but still come away hazy on what this all means... I was just given a Phillips Plasma TV (42PF9630A). I have the option to swap it out for another, but from what I read of the reviews I think this suits my needs (PIP, PC input, lots of connectivity, etc). The CNET review was unimpressed with the picture quality, but the user reviews offered good counterpoints and although I love good picture, I'm not the type of person that reads Crutchfield brochures as a hobby and believe this TV will give me what I want.

The question I am getting to is about all the 480p, 1080i jargon. When I look at the "specs" on the TV it doesn't list these as features. Are they important?

The review has this quote on the subject which confused me more:

"Like most other high-resolution plasmas, the Philips 42PF9630A has a native resolution of 1,024x768, so it will deliver more detail with HDTV and PC sources than will lower-resolution EDTV 42-inch plasmas (more info). Like all plasmas, the 42PF9630A scales any incoming source, including 1080i and 720p HDTV, DVD, and standard-def, to fit the available pixels."

So if it accepts and scales 1080i, which I understand to be the "current" best standard, is this acceptable, or is this a "must have" in HDTV world?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Help decoding the HD jargon please (1080i, 480p, etc...)
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Help decoding the HD jargon please (1080i, 480p, etc...)
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Some help
by jcrobso / December 30, 2005 3:08 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That helped somewhat...what about PC input?
by verboten / December 30, 2005 3:25 AM PST
In reply to: Some help

Ok, so if I understand this correctly my TV is "720p" since it is 1024 x 768 resolution. 720p is just fine and gives me what I need based on the boot camp...

The question on my mind now is how will a PC look when I connect to the TV? The Phillips 42" plasma model I have accepts PC input, but how will it look? I have a nice 36" CRT (Toshiba, not HD) and when I use the adapter to display my PC on the screen it obviously looks pretty bad.

Will I come close to the resolution I get on my LCD monitor when I plug into a Plasma monitor with 1024 x 768 resolution?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to TVs & Home Theaters forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.