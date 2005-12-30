Help decoding the HD jargon please (1080i, 480p, etc...)

I know the definitions, but still come away hazy on what this all means... I was just given a Phillips Plasma TV (42PF9630A). I have the option to swap it out for another, but from what I read of the reviews I think this suits my needs (PIP, PC input, lots of connectivity, etc). The CNET review was unimpressed with the picture quality, but the user reviews offered good counterpoints and although I love good picture, I'm not the type of person that reads Crutchfield brochures as a hobby and believe this TV will give me what I want.



The question I am getting to is about all the 480p, 1080i jargon. When I look at the "specs" on the TV it doesn't list these as features. Are they important?



The review has this quote on the subject which confused me more:



"Like most other high-resolution plasmas, the Philips 42PF9630A has a native resolution of 1,024x768, so it will deliver more detail with HDTV and PC sources than will lower-resolution EDTV 42-inch plasmas (more info). Like all plasmas, the 42PF9630A scales any incoming source, including 1080i and 720p HDTV, DVD, and standard-def, to fit the available pixels."



So if it accepts and scales 1080i, which I understand to be the "current" best standard, is this acceptable, or is this a "must have" in HDTV world?