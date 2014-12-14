Start over as if it's a new build. Cardboard, minimum parts and build up like you do with a new build.
Bob
Hi there, my cpu was overheating using a liquid cooler that has been poorly maintained for about 3years. I decided to buy and install a Hyper 212 after reading reviews and seeing the cost.
I followed the instructions mounting the cooler with thermal paste, during the installation i had to unplug the mobo and take out the ram to make room for the cooler.
Main point is, after i put everything back together. I pushed the power button the pc turns on with fans and then dies. However upon a second push, its turn on normally however without any display on my hdmi monitor and also with repeated beeping "one long, two short" which in cases of my mobo asus p8z68 is the sign of no memory detected. I have tried positioning the ram to no avail.
Any thoughts ?
My main fears is the mobo is fried...
Thanks.