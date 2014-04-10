Help! Computer keeps crashing. Blue screen of death.

Unfortunately, we need more information about your computer. Make and model, operating system, age of computer, etc. The more information you give us, the better informed our answers will be.
In the meantime, if you haven't done this recently, remove the case cover of the computer and use canned air to blow out all the dust from around the processor, heatsink, power supply, and all vents and fans.
Hope this helps.
Grif
So about 2-3 times a day during random computer usage (internet, ms word, etc.) my computer will suddenly being pixelating and a second later show a blue screen filled with words. The blue screen is up for about 1 second then the computer blacks out and restarts.
It takes about 10mins for it to get back to normal (regular desktop screen) then it will either:
A: Let me use it like normal until it crashes again later on.
B: Immediately crash again anywhere from 2-5 times repetitively.
This has been happening for a couple of months but has gotten progressively worse in the amount of times it crashes. It's a bit annoying to wake up and have all my homework, browsers or projects closed out every morning.
I have researched the problem but nothing seems to be helping, I've tried a few virus/malware removers but it either comes up clean or just erases something that doesn't seem to be the one I'm looking for.
Any type of help or suggestions is highly appreciated, thanks!