Help! Computer keeps crashing. Blue screen of death.

by crsoccerplayer6 / April 10, 2014 10:25 AM PDT

So about 2-3 times a day during random computer usage (internet, ms word, etc.) my computer will suddenly being pixelating and a second later show a blue screen filled with words. The blue screen is up for about 1 second then the computer blacks out and restarts.

It takes about 10mins for it to get back to normal (regular desktop screen) then it will either:

A: Let me use it like normal until it crashes again later on.
B: Immediately crash again anywhere from 2-5 times repetitively.

This has been happening for a couple of months but has gotten progressively worse in the amount of times it crashes. It's a bit annoying to wake up and have all my homework, browsers or projects closed out every morning.

I have researched the problem but nothing seems to be helping, I've tried a few virus/malware removers but it either comes up clean or just erases something that doesn't seem to be the one I'm looking for.

Any type of help or suggestions is highly appreciated, thanks!

Is This A Windows 98 Laptop?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 10, 2014 10:40 AM PDT

Unfortunately, we need more information about your computer. Make and model, operating system, age of computer, etc. The more information you give us, the better informed our answers will be.

In the meantime, if you haven't done this recently, remove the case cover of the computer and use canned air to blow out all the dust from around the processor, heatsink, power supply, and all vents and fans.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Sorry I forgot.
by crsoccerplayer6 / April 10, 2014 10:52 AM PDT

This is the info for my computer:

OS Name: Microsoft® Windows Vista™ Business
System Manufacturer: Dell Inc.
System Model: Vostro 410
System Type: X86-based PC
Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM)2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz, 2400 Mhz, 4 Core(s), 4 Logical Processor(s)

The Blue Screen Error Words Would Help,Then We Start With...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 10, 2014 11:14 AM PDT
In reply to: Sorry I forgot.

...removing the case cover and blow out the dust from around the areas mentioned.. Check for swollen/bulging or leaking capacitors on the motherboard.. And if you're used to working on computers, the processor may be overheating due to old heatsink paste.. Removing the heatsink, cleaning of the old thermal paste and re-applying a thin layer of new paste could help the computer to run cool again.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Those symptoms
by Jimmy Greystone / April 10, 2014 11:18 AM PDT

Those symptoms sound very much like a video card going bad. Given that this is a Vista era C2Q system, it's at about the right age for the capacitors to start failing on components. If this has some Intel IGP chip in it, you can try going out and buying a PCIe or PCI video card to potentially stave off the inevitable for a time, but odds are if one set is starting to fail then others aren't too far behind. It also wouldn't be a bad idea to blow out any dust bunnies inside the system and trying to find someone who can reapply the thermal paste to the CPU.

Ultimately though, this system is entering into the age of borrowed time, so you should be setting aside some small amount of money every so often to help cover the costs of a new one when the time comes. If capacitors on the motherboard are starting to fail, it will be a rather cost prohibitive repair.

I removed your attempt to post a picture.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 11, 2014 12:37 AM PDT

"Well based off both your responses, tomorrow im gonna have to look for a guide and open this sucks up and clean it out. We'll see if that works and hopefully it fixes. In any case, here are a couple photos that maybe will help you help me a little more. If not, thanks anyway I appreciate it."

Instead of the picture we see pages of code. Try again and put the picture on some picture sharing site.
Bob

