Help.com Forum version will be removed Thursday 12/9/04

by roddy32 / December 7, 2004 9:25 PM PST

This is from Lee Koo in Admin. There will also be some other minor changes that some of the members have been asking for. One is about the subject line on your replies, the other is the color on the current message in the main thread that you are reading is being changed so you can tell where you are easier, especially on a long thread. You can read about them in the Forum Feedback Forum, which is here.

http://reviews.cnet.com/5204-7598-0.html?forumID=51&start=0&tag=cnr

This is Lee's message.

Hi everyone,

In order to streamline forum production processes this coming Thursday evening 12/9/04, all of the CNET Help.com Forum branded templates will be REMOVED from the forums and reflect only a single brand, which will be the CNET Reviews version of the forums, found here: http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-7600_7-5565323-1.html

A few forum URLs will change, but other than that nothing in the forums as far as content goes will be altered--same great forums, just no more co brands.

So going forward the New URLs for the CNET forums will be:

CNET Forum Home page:
http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-7600_7-5565323-1.html

Forum FAQ:
http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-7600_7-5565360-1.html

Forum Policies:
http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-7600_7-5565331-1.html

Forum Moderators:
http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-7600_7-5565454-1.html

If you enter the forums through Help.com, links will still be available to get to the forums, but they will take you to the Reviews branded forums rather than the Help.com version. Eventually all Help.com forum pages will be redirect to the permanent Reviews version of the forums.

Thanks everyone!
-Lee

Posted by: Lee Koo [ADMIN] Posted on: 12/07/2004 4:15 PM

9 total posts
Re: Help.com Forum version will be removed Thursday 12/9/04
by Donna Buenaventura / December 7, 2004 10:39 PM PST

Thanks for posting it here Rod! Happy

(NT) (NT) You are welcome Donna :D
by roddy32 / December 7, 2004 11:03 PM PST
Update: This has been delayed till next Tuesday 12/14
by roddy32 / December 9, 2004 9:30 AM PST

From Lee Koo again

We ran into some issues at the last minute, so we will prospone these changes till next Tuesday 12/14/04.

Sorry about the delay all!

Best regards,
-Lee

Posted by: Lee Koo [ADMIN] Posted on: 12/09/2004 5:00 PM

Looks like they did the changes and
by roddy32 / December 14, 2004 4:24 AM PST

I don't know about anybody else but I lost the CNET pages for 10 minutes and when I got them back I see that the message you are currently reading is now "RED" which is one of the changes they were going to make. It should make it easier to NOT get lost on long threads now.LOL I'm assuming that they were off line for a few minutes to do the swap.

(NT) (NT) Yep, And You Must Add A Subject Line...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / December 14, 2004 7:11 AM PST
Grrrrr
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 14, 2004 8:17 AM PST

Yeah I noticed that, Ooops! Forgot this one, and got a nasty reminder Happy

Also, has anyone noticed a certain delay in bringing up new pages in these forums since the change? Or is it just my imagination.

Or is it a virus I've picked up?

Ooo er....... better get checking!


Mark

Yes...
by Brent Welch / December 14, 2004 8:34 AM PST
In reply to: Grrrrr

I've noticed the delay.

(NT) (NT) ditto
by Mark5019 / December 14, 2004 8:37 AM PST
In reply to: Yes...
