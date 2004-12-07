Help.com Forum version will be removed Thursday 12/9/04

This is from Lee Koo in Admin. There will also be some other minor changes that some of the members have been asking for. One is about the subject line on your replies, the other is the color on the current message in the main thread that you are reading is being changed so you can tell where you are easier, especially on a long thread. You can read about them in the Forum Feedback Forum, which is here.



http://reviews.cnet.com/5204-7598-0.html?forumID=51&start=0&tag=cnr



This is Lee's message.



Hi everyone,



In order to streamline forum production processes this coming Thursday evening 12/9/04, all of the CNET Help.com Forum branded templates will be REMOVED from the forums and reflect only a single brand, which will be the CNET Reviews version of the forums, found here: http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-7600_7-5565323-1.html



A few forum URLs will change, but other than that nothing in the forums as far as content goes will be altered--same great forums, just no more co brands.



So going forward the New URLs for the CNET forums will be:



CNET Forum Home page:

http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-7600_7-5565323-1.html



Forum FAQ:

http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-7600_7-5565360-1.html



Forum Policies:

http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-7600_7-5565331-1.html



Forum Moderators:

http://reviews.cnet.com/4520-7600_7-5565454-1.html



If you enter the forums through Help.com, links will still be available to get to the forums, but they will take you to the Reviews branded forums rather than the Help.com version. Eventually all Help.com forum pages will be redirect to the permanent Reviews version of the forums.



Thanks everyone!

-Lee



Posted by: Lee Koo [ADMIN] Posted on: 12/07/2004 4:15 PM