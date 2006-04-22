Most new laptops hit about 4 hours. Pick a larger battery off the customizing screens and you may doulble that.
As to price, the price may vary where you are in the world as well as what models are available. As such it would be far too hard for me to list all models available for all countries. Prices change all the time so you may have to dive in and research here.
Bob
Hi, I am looking for a new laptop.
-Battery life is really important to me as I travel a lot and there's often now power source. The laptop I have now doesn't last more than an hour.
-I'd like something relatively small, say...12" screen? (or somwhere around there). I 'd also like something fairly lightweight.
-At least 60 GB
-2 ghz or higher
-Enough memory for me to have 3-4 programs open at once
-under $1000
Any recommendations?
Thanks!