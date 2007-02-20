Help! Choosing between Sony & Kodak - advice appreciated

Cameras forum

by ptown44 / February 20, 2007 7:34 AM PST

Hi am trying to decide between the Kodak V705 and the Sony T10 and wanted to see if someone could help me. I like the style/size of the Sony because I am looking for a camera I can slip in my pocket when I'm going out. However, I keep reading bad things about the picture quality of the Sony in low light....problems with red-eye, white spots, etc. Obviously the Kodak has the wide-angle lense which is cool but I don't know how often I would use it. The Kodak is not much bigger so if the picture quality is better I would go for it.

Please help me decide.

Thanks

Choosing
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / February 20, 2007 8:38 AM PST

I have not found a review of the Kodak V705 yet.
And have not seen any sample photos from the V705.

As far as the Sony T10.....I was not impressed by the quality of the photos.

You mentioned "low light".
There are few small cameras that do well in low light.

You should check out the Fujifilm F30, F20, F31fd, F40fd

These are the best small cameras in low light.

So far, only the F30 has been reviewed and it produces very sharp photos. The other 3 cameras are versions of the F30.

Here is a link to their specifications:

http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/compare_post.asp?method=sidebyside&cameras=fuji_finepixf20%2Cfuji_finepixf30%2Cfuji_finepixf31fd%2Cfuji_finepixf40fd&show=all

To read a review of the F30, click the green link just under the photo of the F30 camera.

Choosing
by ptown44 / February 20, 2007 9:11 AM PST
In reply to: Choosing

In addition to cnet, I found a review of the Kodak V705 at Amazon.com. The F30 you suggested seems nice however I think it is a tad too bulky (when compared to some of the ultra-compact cameras I've considered.) I think with the Fujifilm (and others of similar size) I may be less inclined to take out with me.

I like the idea of the wide-angle lens on the Kodak, but I really like the size/shape of the Sony (I can slip it in my front pocket and it feels just like my phone.) I understand most compact cameras will have problems in low-light situation...I'm just not sure if I will even be able to tell the difference.

If the Kodak doesn't perform better than the Sony in low light, then I would get the Sony based on size. I have heard so many mixed reviews for each of these cameras that now I am completely confused.

Thanks for your help!

sony v kodak
by drmichaelevansachs / February 21, 2007 4:01 AM PST

Hi,
I would go with the Kodak. I have a sony and I have low lighting problems as well as red eye in all my shots. Hope this helps.

Dr Michael Evan Sachs

re: sony v kodak
by blaine100 / February 21, 2007 1:25 PM PST
In reply to: sony v kodak
Thanks!
by ptown44 / February 21, 2007 2:57 PM PST
In reply to: re: sony v kodak

Well thanks for all the input everyone.

I was thinking of buying from Circuit City or Best Buy because of the extended warranty. My friend bought his from Best Buy and has had his replaced twice....no questions asked. However, CostCo has some really good prices on cameras. Does anyone know their policy on digital cameras? It does not appear that you can purchase extended protection.

Thanks

