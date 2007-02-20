Help! Choosing between Sony & Kodak - advice appreciated

I have not found a review of the Kodak V705 yet.
And have not seen any sample photos from the V705.
As far as the Sony T10.....I was not impressed by the quality of the photos.
You mentioned "low light".
There are few small cameras that do well in low light.
You should check out the Fujifilm F30, F20, F31fd, F40fd
These are the best small cameras in low light.
So far, only the F30 has been reviewed and it produces very sharp photos. The other 3 cameras are versions of the F30.
Here is a link to their specifications:
http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/compare_post.asp?method=sidebyside&cameras=fuji_finepixf20%2Cfuji_finepixf30%2Cfuji_finepixf31fd%2Cfuji_finepixf40fd&show=all
To read a review of the F30, click the green link just under the photo of the F30 camera.
Hi am trying to decide between the Kodak V705 and the Sony T10 and wanted to see if someone could help me. I like the style/size of the Sony because I am looking for a camera I can slip in my pocket when I'm going out. However, I keep reading bad things about the picture quality of the Sony in low light....problems with red-eye, white spots, etc. Obviously the Kodak has the wide-angle lense which is cool but I don't know how often I would use it. The Kodak is not much bigger so if the picture quality is better I would go for it.
Please help me decide.
Thanks