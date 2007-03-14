hello try this, goto my computer, then control pannel, then to add remover programs see if there is still a driver there. if not then go to c:\program files look for the folder that has or had the driver for the cam your trying to install again. delete that folder, then reinstall the cd in the cdrom reinstall the drivers.. this should work. when you uninstall the floder stays behinf unless you delete it after uninstalling. if you have any question please feel free to email me at bdmxz@hotmail.com