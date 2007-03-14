hello try this, goto my computer, then control pannel, then to add remover programs see if there is still a driver there. if not then go to c:\program files look for the folder that has or had the driver for the cam your trying to install again. delete that folder, then reinstall the cd in the cdrom reinstall the drivers.. this should work. when you uninstall the floder stays behinf unless you delete it after uninstalling. if you have any question please feel free to email me at bdmxz@hotmail.com
My system runs on XP-Home edition sp 2 . The Cam is a Windows lifecam VX-3000. I installed the software & cam and everything worked fine. But I wanted to try another that I was told was better. (but wasn't) So I deleted the lifecam program.(I wasn't going to use it right) So anyway I wasn't happy with the new cam at all. So of course I deleted the new cam software. I then got another VX-3000 and did all of the installing again, but this time it wouldn't run. Here's what I've found out. I went into Properties to see if there was anything in there that mite tell me what was wrong. Here's what I found: Windows cannot load device driver for this hardware The driver may be corrupted or missing ( code 39 ) Anyone have any idea what this means? Thanks Robert