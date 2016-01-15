The CNET Lounge forum

Alert

Help bring Kramer home!

by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / January 15, 2016 1:29 PM PST
http://mn1-laweb.newscyclecloud.com/apps/pbcsi.dll/storyimage/LA/20151231/NEWS/151239907/AR/0/AR-151239907.jpg

Hi everyone,

I know CNET is tech site, but occasionally I get emails from readers and members that have nothing to do with tech and this morning in my inbox I received a different plea from a CNET reader. I will admit that initially I thought it was a scam, but then I googled it and saw that a few trustworthy news publication reported on it.

http://www.examiner.com/article/man-continues-search-for-his-missing-therapy-dog-believed-to-have-been-stolen

http://www.dailynews.com/general-news/20151231/2000-reward-offered-for-service-dog-who-disappeared-from-venice-apartment


So I figured let's see if our community members and readers can pitch in to help Nik Glaser find his beloved service dog. So if you are in the vicinity of Venice/Los Angeles, California, please give the below email a read and if you have seen Kramer, please report it.

Good luck Nik, I do hope you reunite with Kramer soon!

-Lee

Here are the details from Nik's email:

Hi, Lee:

My service dog, Kramer, went missing from my Venice, CA apartment under suspicious circumstances over the holiday break and I am asking for the community’s help getting the word out to Bring Kramer Home safely. I will gladly pay a $5,000 reward for his safe return, no questions asked.

I arranged for a friend to take care of my extremely friendly 6-year-old cream/apricot colored Goldendoodle while I was home with family over the holidays. The friend told me she returned Kramer to my apartment around 2:30 a.m. a few days before I was scheduled to return. I had house guests who said they saw the dog when the friend arrived but when one woke up again 30 minutes later, the dog was gone.

I've filed a police report and launched a Facebook, Instagram and flyer campaign. Two different witnesses reported seeing a dog they believe is Kramer with a white woman in her early 20s with long dark hair on Dec. 22 near the French Market Cafe on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, she said. The woman reportedly gave two different answers when asked the dog’s name.

Another woman got in touch saying she saw an ad for a dog that resembled Kramer on Craigslist in Los Angeles but the ad has since been taken down and Craigslist hasn’t responded to my pleas for information on the poster. I have since received another email from a woman who saw the same listing on Craigslist and could recall more details about the listing itself.

There has been another possible sighting of Kramer with a woman in front of Starbucks at the 2400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in Santa Monica on Dec. 28. Friends took a photo of the woman and a man with the dog, which I posted on the Facebook page. It’s possible it’s not Kramer, but it could also be that they are unknowingly in possession of a stolen dog, so if anyone recognizes him, any info and leads would be greatly appreciated.

Kramer answers to his name, weighs about 50 pounds, and loves to have his belly scratched so much that if you stop, he’ll reach out with his paw to ask for more. If you ask him to give you a high five, he usually will, and if he’s sitting in front of you and you have a treat and say “fake bark,” he’ll make the motion of a bark that is silent.

Kramer is also microchipped and had a long curly coat when he went missing but may have short hair now.

Anyone with information about Kramer can contact me at bringkramerhome@gmail or (920) 819-8809.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to the LAPD Pacific Division by texting CRIMES and starting the message with the letters LAPD or by calling the tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS.

I just want Kramer home safe – no questions asked!

Could you please help me get this story out?

Thank you for your time and consideration!

Nik Glaser

Post was last edited on January 15, 2016 3:47 PM PST

I think Kramer was found
by dadofdavid22 / January 15, 2016 7:39 PM PST

Saw messages on Facebook about this; I believe he was found about a week ago. Check with the owner.

Kramer has not been found
by BringKramerHome / January 17, 2016 11:31 AM PST

Hello, thanks for following the story however Kramer HAS NOT BEEN FOUND. He is still missing. Just wanted to make sure we are all still on the look out for him or any clues. Thank you.

Thank you!
by BringKramerHome / January 17, 2016 11:37 AM PST

Lee, thank you so very much for helping us expand the search for Kramer. I am so grateful for the support from kind people like yourself. It means the world to us.

You got it Nik!
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / January 29, 2016 4:56 PM PST
In reply to: Thank you!

I wish you the best of luck in finding Kramer! You and Kramer are in my thoughts.

-Lee

Any update/s on Kramer?
by Carol~ Moderator / February 2, 2016 3:08 PM PST
In reply to: Thank you!

I would love nothing more than to hear ....

"He is home safe and sound!"

Carol

Oh no!
by MockingJay2015 / February 4, 2016 12:12 AM PST

So sad. Please tell me they found him by now?!?!?!?!

Kramer
by mrosehut / February 5, 2016 7:32 PM PST
In reply to: Oh no!

Sadly the search for Kramer continues but I must thank each and every person who has helped in any way thus far. It is so comforting to our family to know that all of you are here supporting us and most especially Nik during this very difficult time. We are so hopeful that Kramer will be back soon. With your continued help especially prayers it will happen. Nik's Mom

Bring Kramer Home
by mrosehut / February 7, 2016 3:00 PM PST
In reply to: Kramer

The reward for Kramer's safe return to Nik has been increased to $10,000.00.
(No questions asked. ) Please help us spread the word. Thank you

KRAMER WAS DEFINITELY FOUND!!!
by Donna Alesi / February 9, 2016 3:22 PM PST

KRAMER WAS DEFINITELY FOUND!!! Verified on FaceBook and Instagram, I have no details just that he WAS FOUND - Thank God

Thank you, Donna.
by Carol~ Moderator / February 9, 2016 3:34 PM PST

Post was last edited on February 9, 2016 3:38 PM PST

YAY!! That's great news!!
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / February 9, 2016 3:52 PM PST

I'm happy for Nik and Kramer!

Thank you for posting the update Donna! And thank you Carol for the links.

-Lee

Great news indeed!
by Dafydd Forum moderator / February 9, 2016 4:09 PM PST

Dafydd.

Kramer
by rottiesrme51 / February 10, 2016 2:04 PM PST
In reply to: Great news indeed!

Thank God. I am so happy for you and Kramer

UPDATE: Kramer found! Details here
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / February 10, 2016 9:26 AM PST

This is great news that Kramer was found and united with his owner Nik, here are the details I received from an email from Barbara, Nik's friend:

Hi, Lee! You kindly shared my friend Nik Glaser’s story about his service dog who went missing and we just wanted to let you know this story has a happy ending! Nik’s a little preoccupied catching up on 2 months of cuddling with his curly cutie but just wanted to thank you so much for your tremendous help in getting the word out. Below is a summary of the reunion that went down over the past 24 hours or so. The video will absolutely melt your heart! Thanks again Happy

Barbara
----

He once was lost, but now is found!

Kramer, Nik Glaser’s proclaimed noodle-loving golden doodle, disappeared from his Venice, Los Angeles apartment over the holiday break under suspicious circumstances.

For the past nearly 2 months, Glaser launched a ferocious campaign by foot, flier and social media to sic his missing service dog that treats his anxiety.

Glaser also filed a police report and set up an anonymous tip line, begging for the safe return of his dog, no questions asked.

The tips poured in, ranging from claims of witnesses seeing the dog being re-sold on Craig’s List to sightings everywhere from Runyon Canyon to South Los Angeles.

Yesterday a woman named Linda Zlot Pearson posted a message on the Bring Kramer Home Facebook page asking “Could this be your Kramer at the South L.A. Shelter?”

A few hours later, Glaser was on a plane from Seattle, where he has since relocated to accept a new job, and from where he had been making trips down in his continued desperate search to find Kramer.

And this time, the identification was pawsitive.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, their reunion was nothing short of the epic love fest you’d expect – check out the adorable video here: https://www.facebook.com/BringKramerHome13/

