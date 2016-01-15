Help bring Kramer home!

This is great news that Kramer was found and united with his owner Nik, here are the details I received from an email from Barbara, Nik's friend:



Hi, Lee! You kindly shared my friend Nik Glaser’s story about his service dog who went missing and we just wanted to let you know this story has a happy ending! Nik’s a little preoccupied catching up on 2 months of cuddling with his curly cutie but just wanted to thank you so much for your tremendous help in getting the word out. Below is a summary of the reunion that went down over the past 24 hours or so. The video will absolutely melt your heart! Thanks again



Barbara

----



He once was lost, but now is found!



Kramer, Nik Glaser’s proclaimed noodle-loving golden doodle, disappeared from his Venice, Los Angeles apartment over the holiday break under suspicious circumstances.



For the past nearly 2 months, Glaser launched a ferocious campaign by foot, flier and social media to sic his missing service dog that treats his anxiety.



Glaser also filed a police report and set up an anonymous tip line, begging for the safe return of his dog, no questions asked.



The tips poured in, ranging from claims of witnesses seeing the dog being re-sold on Craig’s List to sightings everywhere from Runyon Canyon to South Los Angeles.



Yesterday a woman named Linda Zlot Pearson posted a message on the Bring Kramer Home Facebook page asking “Could this be your Kramer at the South L.A. Shelter?”



A few hours later, Glaser was on a plane from Seattle, where he has since relocated to accept a new job, and from where he had been making trips down in his continued desperate search to find Kramer.



And this time, the identification was pawsitive.



Just in time for Valentine’s Day, their reunion was nothing short of the epic love fest you’d expect – check out the adorable video here: https://www.facebook.com/BringKramerHome13/