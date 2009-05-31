Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

help and support is gone

by udirtrat / May 31, 2009 2:00 PM PDT

i lost help and support from my homepage. it is totally gone from this pc. i think it went when i deleted a defragger that i tried out. it also closed a bunch of files but a local geek kid fixed that. but....the helpctr.exe is totally gone. none of the tricks in google work to replace. so how can i get it back with out a disc??? any brite ideas out there??? i can get by without it but there are other things that want it there too. thanks if u can help me. udrtrat

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: help and support is gone
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: help and support is gone
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
Without a disk?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / May 31, 2009 8:40 PM PDT

That needs to be addressed. Not having the original XP installation CD is going to cause problems.

Not sure what you mean that you lost Help and Support from your homepage. Do you mean a web site homepage? Or do you mean Help and Support from the XP Start menu list?

Does that entry still appear in the Start menu? If so, what happens when you click it? What error messages do you get?

Which de-fragger did you try out, and what do you mean by 'closed files'?

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
missing help ctr.exe
by udirtrat / May 31, 2009 9:54 PM PDT
In reply to: Without a disk?

when i click on help and support on my starting page i get a message saying windows cannot find helpctr.exe. and all that stuff. as far as missing files a large number of them were all light yellow, not dark. my geek friend said they were not active any longer and did something with his pc and got them back for me but help ctr.exe is gone and nothing his clever little mind could do could find them.im not sure of the defragger as it has been some time now. google has lots of ways to get it but nothing works. im told i must have a windows xp cd to get it back but i dont have it. i have a little piece of paper with the number of the cd or whatever it is with a hologram sort of thing on it but no bloody disk. so i dont think ill have help ctr.exe again. being a pensioner i just cant afford to get one. such is life. thanx

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: missing help ctr.exe
by Tufenuf / May 31, 2009 11:53 PM PDT
In reply to: missing help ctr.exe

udirtrat, Have you tried a System Restore to the closest date prior to the start of this problem? Start>Programs>Accessories>System Tools>System Restore.


You can also go to the link below and click on the "?" to the left of "Why doesn't Help and Support work?" to expand it and you'll find some possible solutions.

http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/top10faqs.htm

Tufenuf

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
help ctr.
by udirtrat / June 1, 2009 10:47 AM PDT

ok mate, ive printed up all the instructions from kellys corner. omg. now ive got to sort it all out. if i can fix it ill let u know. i dont have the disc tho. i do have an old windows xp disc i found with only half a label on it and know its xp home but dont dare put it into the pc cuz i dont know what will happenif i do. so ill just play without the disc. thanx a million and watch this space. lol. cya and thanx again

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
missing help and support
by udirtrat / June 1, 2009 4:50 PM PDT
In reply to: help ctr.

well mates, it looks like im sol . thats **** outta luck. i need the disc and thats that. thanks a million for the ideas but nothing worked. such is life. im a day late , a dollar short and hungry. cya, paul, udrtrat

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.