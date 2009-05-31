help and support is gone

That needs to be addressed. Not having the original XP installation CD is going to cause problems.
Not sure what you mean that you lost Help and Support from your homepage. Do you mean a web site homepage? Or do you mean Help and Support from the XP Start menu list?
Does that entry still appear in the Start menu? If so, what happens when you click it? What error messages do you get?
Which de-fragger did you try out, and what do you mean by 'closed files'?
Mark
i lost help and support from my homepage. it is totally gone from this pc. i think it went when i deleted a defragger that i tried out. it also closed a bunch of files but a local geek kid fixed that. but....the helpctr.exe is totally gone. none of the tricks in google work to replace. so how can i get it back with out a disc??? any brite ideas out there??? i can get by without it but there are other things that want it there too. thanks if u can help me. udrtrat