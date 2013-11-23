Let me comment here about the state of this industry. They had over a decade to deliver a ready to use system and appear to have not delivered one that is ready for everyday users. And without google I can't imagine the billions of dollars folk would have spent on tech support.
OK, you see that it has been discussed before and it seems that your exact Dell configuration matters as I read
http://en.community.dell.com/support-forums/desktop/f/3514/t/19497791.aspx
That Dell post is very interesting.
Bob