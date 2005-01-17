Help: $3,000 (or less) to spend on TV and am lost

Just spent the last week trying to learn a bit about TV's. To give you an idea where I stand, the last tv I purchased was a 17" model I purchased in grad school in 1988.



I would like to find a really good TV that will last me a number of years in the future, so I am heavily leaning toward an HDTV. I have spent this afternoon at several a/v stores looking at sets in the 32" - 42" range. I can't decide on a tube tv versus a flat panel. Here are the sets I am focusing on (I would really appreciate feedback and advice from anyone):



Plasma Set

Panasonic 42PD25U/P EDTV - I saw this set at the store and thought the picture looked nice. However, I am concerned that the native resolution (852 x 480 -- the specs page on CNET lists the resolution as 1024 x 768, but I don't think that is correct) is lower than an HDTV.



I am also concerned that the sound on a flat panel would be weak (just a general concern - I couldn't really tell what it sounded like because of all the noise in the store). There was also a 37" Panasonic EDTV right below the 42" set and I thought it's picture was sharper, at least in the store. I can't keep up with all of the connection options and what I should be looking for in this regard, but I think this set has HDMI connections, but analog audio. Any advice here would be appreciated. The 42" set was on sale for $2700



LCD

Sharp LC-326D4U - seems like a sharper picture, but obviously a smaller screen, and using LCD technology. The resolution on this set is 1366 x 768, and I thought it looked great. The salesman (a really nice and seemingly knowledgeable guy) steered me toward Sony LCD's. I think this set had HDMI and DVI connections, although I'm not sure why DVI is better. This set was not on sale, and the quoted price was $3,700 - out of my price range, but I have seen that I can get them cheaper online.



Direct View

Sony KD34XBR960 - set looked and sounded great. Resolution is 1920 x 1400. The issue here is, of course, bulk. If it was up to me, this is the set I would probably purchase. However, my wife is leaning toward a flat panel, although she was also impressed with the picture quality of this set. Quoted price was $2100, although I think I can get it for a couple of hundred dollars less as the salesman said they have been having a hard time selling it because everyone wants flat panels.



LCD Rear Projection

Sony KD-F42We655



I asked the salesman what he would buy for $3,000 or less. This is the set he showed me. I hadn't even considered rear projection sets because I thought they didn't look very good (blurry, rainbow effect, can't see well from an angle, etc). He said that the LCD rear projection had a great picture. I thought it looked very good, but not as sharp as some of the others, and the blacks were a little off. He also said that you have to replace the bulb every 3-4 years at $350 - $400 a pop. That's a bummer. I have also read on a couple of boards that there may be some build quality issues with the HDTV tuner on this set. If anyone knows a lot about this technology and the quality of this model, I would love to hear from you.



Bottom line: I have $3,000 to spend. I want the "best" set for the money (duh!). I really like the picture of the Sony tube 34" XBR, but would like to find a high quality flat panel with a great picture and HDTV resolution in my price range(the Panasonic's EDTV's are still in the running, but I am concerned that the EDTV technology won't be very viable in next few years).



Any assistance will be very much appreciated.



Thanks!



Allen M.