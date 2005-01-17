Help: $3,000 (or less) to spend on TV and am lost

TVs & Home Theaters forum

by amast / January 17, 2005 8:06 AM PST

Just spent the last week trying to learn a bit about TV's. To give you an idea where I stand, the last tv I purchased was a 17" model I purchased in grad school in 1988.

I would like to find a really good TV that will last me a number of years in the future, so I am heavily leaning toward an HDTV. I have spent this afternoon at several a/v stores looking at sets in the 32" - 42" range. I can't decide on a tube tv versus a flat panel. Here are the sets I am focusing on (I would really appreciate feedback and advice from anyone):

Plasma Set
Panasonic 42PD25U/P EDTV - I saw this set at the store and thought the picture looked nice. However, I am concerned that the native resolution (852 x 480 -- the specs page on CNET lists the resolution as 1024 x 768, but I don't think that is correct) is lower than an HDTV.

I am also concerned that the sound on a flat panel would be weak (just a general concern - I couldn't really tell what it sounded like because of all the noise in the store). There was also a 37" Panasonic EDTV right below the 42" set and I thought it's picture was sharper, at least in the store. I can't keep up with all of the connection options and what I should be looking for in this regard, but I think this set has HDMI connections, but analog audio. Any advice here would be appreciated. The 42" set was on sale for $2700

LCD
Sharp LC-326D4U - seems like a sharper picture, but obviously a smaller screen, and using LCD technology. The resolution on this set is 1366 x 768, and I thought it looked great. The salesman (a really nice and seemingly knowledgeable guy) steered me toward Sony LCD's. I think this set had HDMI and DVI connections, although I'm not sure why DVI is better. This set was not on sale, and the quoted price was $3,700 - out of my price range, but I have seen that I can get them cheaper online.

Direct View
Sony KD34XBR960 - set looked and sounded great. Resolution is 1920 x 1400. The issue here is, of course, bulk. If it was up to me, this is the set I would probably purchase. However, my wife is leaning toward a flat panel, although she was also impressed with the picture quality of this set. Quoted price was $2100, although I think I can get it for a couple of hundred dollars less as the salesman said they have been having a hard time selling it because everyone wants flat panels.

LCD Rear Projection
Sony KD-F42We655

I asked the salesman what he would buy for $3,000 or less. This is the set he showed me. I hadn't even considered rear projection sets because I thought they didn't look very good (blurry, rainbow effect, can't see well from an angle, etc). He said that the LCD rear projection had a great picture. I thought it looked very good, but not as sharp as some of the others, and the blacks were a little off. He also said that you have to replace the bulb every 3-4 years at $350 - $400 a pop. That's a bummer. I have also read on a couple of boards that there may be some build quality issues with the HDTV tuner on this set. If anyone knows a lot about this technology and the quality of this model, I would love to hear from you.

Bottom line: I have $3,000 to spend. I want the "best" set for the money (duh!). I really like the picture of the Sony tube 34" XBR, but would like to find a high quality flat panel with a great picture and HDTV resolution in my price range(the Panasonic's EDTV's are still in the running, but I am concerned that the EDTV technology won't be very viable in next few years).

Any assistance will be very much appreciated.

Thanks!

Allen M.

Panasonic Plasma
by tanner77 / January 21, 2005 5:26 AM PST

Don't be afraid that Panasonic is not "true HDTV". Put that panel that you are looking at next to a 42" Pana HDTV plasma, and you will see little or NO difference.

LCD Rear Projection
I have had to replace these bulbs. Very expensive, and they DO NOT last as long as they state.

http://www.avsforum.com/avs-vb/ - Check out the plasma forum

From hearing what you are saying to us (& yourself and wife)
by dougjp / January 21, 2005 8:22 AM PST

I feel your pain, I've spend forever as more or less a hobby and trying to keep up, trying to figure out "the answer", only to conclude there is none....yet! The manufacturers, retailers and marketing types are off in their own world, acting like Edsel trying to convince us the grill on their car is beautiful!

Just say no Happy You are telling us you are the kind of person to go for quality as you perceive it, and hold on to it for a long time. Get the direct view you actually want @ 1,900- or so! Tell your wife any viable option which saves inches of space behind the screen and provides any real world benefit, will cost a thousand dollars per foot <eek>. Or more.

However we are all caught in the obsolescence game they are playing, so be prepared for another time some years away when you don't own the latest and greatest. In that scenario, I'm reading you wouldn't be concerned about that at all Happy

Myself I have an 18 year old Toshiba 34" which works great, but if it ever broke, I'd be posting here too!!

Quick question
by tanner77 / January 21, 2005 8:45 AM PST

I completely understand your post. The engineers aren't dead. Its just going to get faster, cheaper, smaller, and better. No matter what you buy, you will find a better deal on something else not long after you buy it. But you have to own something. The original post just wants to know what the best deal he can find "at the time" might be. You yourself must have paid a decent price for a 34" TV 18 years ago. Perhaps similar in today's money to what amast wants to invest now. Toshiba is a great brand and has done good for you. We should be giving advise for the person that created this post - so he can have a TV that will last 18 years as well, not trying to talk him out of it.

How true, thanks for the correction
by dougjp / January 21, 2005 9:43 AM PST
In reply to: Quick question

You are quite right, I went sort of off topic. He made the statement that he WANTS to spend $ 3,000-, period, not save over $ 1,000-. Myself I see the direct view as the best option all things considered, and wasn't trying to talk him out of anything. In fact it seemed to me the direct view was his preference regardless (but not his wife's). I was just reinforcing that and was looking at the dollars for what he got too.

I didn't read into it that this time around, he wanted to keep this purchase 18 years. But if that was a criteria then I see no worthwhile options in the list for the dollars being mentioned, at this time anyway. It wouldn't change my choice.

No what I paid for the Toshiba 18 years ago wasn't similar in today's money to $ 3,000, it was WAY WAY more than that! Happy

Plasma Set
by kpmagoo / January 22, 2005 8:51 AM PST

Direct view will give you the best longevity. However, out of the choices you listed I would suggest the Panasonic plasma. Only you know what you would like to see sitting in the space you have. 3G will get you nice HD plasma (skip the EDTV go for the HDTV)

go here for reviews
http://www.plasmatvbuyingguide.com

$3000 or less
by mkohrs / January 31, 2005 6:21 AM PST

Allen M.

I was and still may be in your situation. My last TV purchased prior to three weeks ago was a 20" RCA stereo TV in 1988. The salespeople are often under the impression you will replace your technology within 5 years or so, not the case for me either.

CRT
The beginning: I purchased an open-box Sony KV40XBR800
and was in love with the picture and sound until a slight blemish on the screen was exhibited. Turns out the problem is a speaker shielding issue / massive magnetic field this huge tube is receptive to. Plan B, the KD34XBR960 w/ built in tuner. Unfortunately, I'm now used to a 40" (4:3) screen = about a 37" 16:9 for DVDs/

PLASMA or LCD flat panel.
Considered LCD but ruled out as too expensive for the value. Panasonic Plasma ED 37" is beautiful, but $2400 for an ED Tv...just doesn't seem right.

RP LCD or DLP
Decided to exchange the Sony for Panasonic's PT-43LC14 RP TV. Liked the Samsung DLPs but not the form factor. The Pan's viewing angles seem very good and brilliant picture. Blacks are different from a tube, but perhaps this is not bad, just different. I'm keeping my options open for the 30 days exchange-return period.

To wrap up, I will say the Panasonic RP is much less of a monolith in my room. It weights only 69lbs. Another benefit; my wife practiced a Power Point presentation using this TV yesterday-can't do this with a CRT - no PC input. The 40" CRT weighed 305lbs and was never going to move, NEVER! I had convinced myself weight/size should not be a deciding factor for a TV, but it IS-if you ever plan on moving it or putting the TV in a more elegant room.

Hope this helps. My advice, buy something, pay for the delivery and make sure you can exchange if you're not satisfied. Spending $2 or $3K, you should be very happy with your purchase.

MK.

Enjoying my Sony KD-34XBR960
by ahi / February 2, 2005 7:16 AM PST

I recently had your same dilemna. The last tv I bought was in the late 80's and never had cable.

After some research and comparisons at local stores, I decided on staying with the tried-and-true CRT tube television. After reading Consumer Reports, I initial was thinking of the KV-34HS420 because of the price factor. After a bit more research, I learned that an additional expense would be a digital a/v receiver or satellite service. I decided to get a tv with an HDTV tuner built-in so that narrowed down the choices to the KD-34XS955 or KD-34XBR960.

The price difference between the two latter sets is about $200-300. The 34XBR has a full 2 year parts and labor warranty while the 34XS has 1 year parts (2 years parts on the picture tube) and 90 day labor warranty.

Most importantly, the picture quality on the XBR is a bit better that the XS model.

The main down side on the XBR is its weight--a whopping 200 pounds!!!

Good luck!

Help: $3,000
by jcrobso / February 4, 2005 2:09 AM PST

Did you click on the TVs button in the tool bar at the top of the page?? Lots of good info there. John

Help
by DDT / February 5, 2005 10:56 PM PST

After going through the same decision making process that you went through, I settled on a Hitachi 42V710 which is a 42 in LCD rear projection TV. After listening to all the pro's and con's, it seemed like the best compromise for me.
First, of all, it seemed that more lines of res is the way of the future, so I had to choose 720p over 480p.
Second, even though I loved the flatness of the plasma, it was just out of my price range, even after you figure in the price of the equivalent number of bulb changes to equal the projected screen life of the plasma set. (Since I have bought the set, it seems that reported bulb life is even less than what the reviews state, but then reported replacement costs are less also)
I liked the fact that the Hitachi (and the Sony for that matter) had the built in receiver, and I liked the sound that the set put out. I don't plan to do Home theater, with surround sound.
I considered the Sony 42WE655 but I liked the looks of the Hitachi better (the whole package, not the image). The Sony did have a slightly wider viewing angle. But according the the salesman, the Hitachi's had a better reliability reputation. (I don't know whether this is true or not) Although, I did notice in the latest Consumer Reports that Hitachi's do have one of the better reliability ratings among manufacturers. Really the Sony and the Hitachi are nearly identical sets. Also the Hitachi was cheaper. I was able to get them to throw in a 3 year extended warranty which in effect got the cost to less than $2000.
Finally, the main reason not to get the CRT for me, was the size and weight. It was a big thing for me. The RP LCD is not a Plasma in form factor, but it is close enough.
DDT

Have a plasma.
by John Robie / February 6, 2005 12:03 AM PST

Wife won a Samsung 42inch plasma a year ? ago. Sears delivered it, took it out of the box, set it on the stand I already had, did no adjustments whatsoever, and it has played beautifully ever since. I believe the normal charge is $150 for set up, but it came free with the TV. This model had no speakers,but a built in amplifier,so I just plugged wires to 2 of my 4 four giant speakers that are at the rear of the room. The sound quality is not as good as with my separate big amp, but is good and with all kinds of on screen adjustments. I have a Magnavox 32 in and 27", but the picture quality is far superior to them and beautiful. The set is surprisingly heavy, considering it is a little over 3 inches thick. It came with a stand, the wall mounting costs extra, but you would really need to mount where wall studs are available as the set is heavy. It is not HDTV. Plasma sets can be bought without HDTV in 1024x768 resolution. Also, you need to check as some sets are HDTV ready only and actually do not have the necessary tuner. Only certain programs occasionally come on in HDTV and you need a separate antenna for it, from what I understand. For me I have a outdoor Satellite antenna, and two other separate outdoor antennas for local TV, gads..where to put another antenna if I ever get HDTV. I have looked at LED and projection TV's at the stores and the picture quality is not as good as Plasma. I have never had a TV with the picture quality as good as this one, and you can see it good from almost any side angle on sitting up real close. At the time I received mine this model was selling for $4000. It is now advertised on sale for somewhat less around $2700.

If I ever bought another one, think I would go for the the plasma that Dell computers are selling because of the low price. The 42 inch Dell without HDTV tuner is $2288, and with HDTV tuner is $3499.

Dell 42 inch Plasma HDTV
by John Robie / February 6, 2005 2:49 AM PST
In reply to: Have a plasma.

in todays newspaper flyer for sale reduced from $3499 to $2999. 1024x768 resolution, built-in ATSC/NTSC dual tuner and NTSC tuner for full Picture-in Pic capabilities. 3.3" thin can be wall mounted with brackets sold separately. Dual detachable 20-watt speakers (40W total). Ships with stand, speakers, remote, VGA, DVI and coal cables. Free shipping. Installation services if desired is $169.

The 42" Plasma EDTV (without HDTV) still at $2299.

Panasonic EDTV
by perezra / February 7, 2005 2:07 AM PST

I bought the 42" Panasonic EDTV and I'm very happy with it. The difference between this particular EDTV and other HDTVs is very small. The HD broadcasts look excellent, yesterday the game look awsome on it. I'm very happy with my decision to select this particular EDTV. Regarding sound, you're right, the speakers are not very good on any plasma TV, you should get a home theater system to complement your plasma TV. I would do it again, if I had to.

-R

screen
by ccmz / May 25, 2005 3:10 AM PDT

NEC 42" plasma EDTV If you are interested email me at charles@audioescape.net

HD plasmas for less than 3 grand
by HTHMAN / May 25, 2005 2:46 PM PDT

There are some good sub 3000 dollar HD plasmas on the market. Check out these 3 sets as revied in Home Theater Magazine:

http://www.hometheatermag.com/directviewandplasmatvs/205vinc/index.html

http://www.hometheatermag.com/directviewandplasmatvs/205panasonic/

http://www.hometheatermag.com/directviewandplasmatvs/205lg/

These are all high def sets at a price as low as most ED sets out there. Plasma HD is the way to go. You can watch in bright light and from any angle. Colors are great and blacks are black. No projector bulb replacement-screen lasts 60.000 hours.

CHEAP HI DEF T.V.
by stewart norrie / June 11, 2005 6:37 AM PDT

about a year ago I bought a Sony kp-65wv600 Its the old 3 gun rear project set that weighs a ton I only paid $2500 for it and after 3 months I had it calibrated under warrenty, Really this set blowes away your expensive d.l.p. and l.c.d sets with its huge 65" 16x9 screen I can set right in front of it and it still looks stunning in closing I just joined this chat line its fun please reply cadillacstew@aol.com

