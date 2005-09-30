First of all virtual memory will increase with the more RAM that you put in and if you'll be playing the newer games than max out the RAM and put in the full 1GB because most games start at 512. You'll need a PCI graphic card for your system so Cnet can give you a good choice for your budget. Check online for better prices.
ok lets see i have a HP Pavilion 533w desktop with2.0 256 ddr sdram 60 g hhd. the mem will soon be 512. i would like to upgrade( i don't know) video card? graphic card? i want to be able to run some of the newer games GTA/etc. but i do not have alot of $ to spend.any ideas? also how do you get more virtual memory?
thanks