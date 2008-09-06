Helio/Virgin Moblie Problems

I have a Helio Ocean and it is the worst phone I have ever had. It has had to be replaced twice within 2 months. Each time I have been without a phone for about two weeks. And this time I will have to drive over an hour to pick up my new phone. I complained to Helio and they said they are doing everything they can and it is my fault I am not home during working hours. Meanwhile, they did not offer me a credit for the down time. I had to demand it and no one will pay me for the hours I spent on the phone trying to resolve these problems or traveling to pick up and drop off my phone.
I will never even think about renewing with them (now Virgin Mobile) again.
