Heatsink Problem

by xdanny91x / December 15, 2007 1:22 PM PST

-I replaced the plastic piece (bracket) that hold the heat sink in place because the original piece cracked and fell off, on my Dell Dimension 2350.

-This is the piece i bought and replaced:
http://i74.photobucket.com/albums/i247/xdanny1991x/c2_1.jpg

-I bought it from here:
http://cgi.ebay.com/Socket-478-HEATSINK-RETENTION-BRACKET-Module-Yellow-NEW_W0QQitemZ320195172517QQihZ011QQcategoryZ80149QQrdZ1QQssPageNameZWD1VQQcmdZViewItem?_trksid=p1638.m118#ebayphotohosting
-Now my PC turns off in about 8 seconds when it is turned on, after the replacement...

-I'm almost positive my heat sink itself is not damaged because for a few months after the piece broke I had tape holding down the heat sink and it worked fine.(Probably wasn't the smartest thing to do.)

-Please, and Thanks to those who respond to try to help.

-Heres Pictures of my actual computer and the heat sink area.
http://i74.photobucket.com/albums/i247/xdanny1991x/IMG00346.jpg
http://i74.photobucket.com/albums/i247/xdanny1991x/IMG00347.jpg
http://i74.photobucket.com/albums/i247/xdanny1991x/IMG00345.jpg

You are posting a reply to: Heatsink Problem
4 total posts
Collapse -
Did you ...
by VAPCMD / December 15, 2007 2:50 PM PST
In reply to: Heatsink Problem

clean the heatsink (to remove any thermal pad or grease from the original installation) and reapply some new thermal grease ??

VAPCMD

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What he said..
by efflux02 / December 15, 2007 5:46 PM PST
In reply to: Heatsink Problem

Yeah, it probably has nothing to do with your heatsink being damaged. Like the other poster said.. just take it off and give it a quick clean then re-seat the heatsink.

Your PC is only staying on for 8 seconds because it thinks that the heatsink is not installed properly and could potentially fry the cpu. I had this problem a while back, and it was because only 3 of the 4 installation push pins were fastened properly.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Agree...HS may not be seated properly either.
by VAPCMD / December 16, 2007 12:31 AM PST
In reply to: What he said..

Having made no mention of thermal compound...still suspect that might be the other problem.

VAPCMD

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
