SO I currently have the basic Logitech H390 headset. The mic picks up my voice easily from 1-2 feet away. But the cords are kinda starting to go bad that effect sound in the headphones. So I'm in the market for new a new headset. Get this, I bought Logitech G230, Logitech G430, Razer Carcharias, Razer Krazen USB and none of them could pick up my voice worth a damn. The only way they could detect my voice was if the mic was literally right in front of my lips. So I just gave up and bought another Logitech H390(same one that I currently have). The mic is doing the same thing!!! It's the SAME mic, but the mic won't work worth a damn. I find it hard to believe that 4-5 different headsets wouldn't work, but then again, could it be my computer? My current headset picks up my voice just fine.







I also tested the Logitech G430 on my iPhone and it could detect my voice from a long ways away. So it has to be something with my computers configuration that I must not know about.







Help Please?