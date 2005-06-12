Head spinning! Need advice on smartphones...cell phones

I am getting a new phone since I lost my previous one and I have been looking at pages and pages of phones. The ones I am interested in seem to have what I am looking for but I am afraid I do not need so much of a phone or that I am misunderstaning the 'features' and not getting what I want. I travel (personal, not business) a lot and use my Laptop all the time since it is my only computer. I want the cell phone to be easily used as a wireless modem for my laptop I want to be able to use it for email, instant messaging, organization(ToDOList, Memo, tasks, ect), alarm, calendar, and MP3. I would like it to have a camera and web browsing but these are not as important as others I listed. Most importantly, I need a cell I can use as a wireless modem for my laptop while on the road...is this even possible?

PS. Not educated or experienced with computers so it needs to be ''user friendly.''