There are a lot of solutions for a "tivo like experience" that you can accomplish with a hard drive and a computer downloading via bittorrent. You can buy external hard drive cases too, these can output in hd and come with component or even hdmi out. here is a link to one:



http://www.cyclopsav.com/Products/Mvix_MV-5000R.htm



My friend has this, and we have watched shows on the road and on his 1080p lcd. The quality isn't perfect, but you can have a huge library and easily take it from your pc to your television. If you go for this, find divix videos because they look really clean.



But I think that the best solution is to get an lcd and use it as a monitor, and television. That way your shows are right there on your computer, with unlimited download options. And for quality you can tweak all you want with a better graphics card and the choice of vga or hdmi out.