HDTV TUNER FOR COMP.

Well there are basicaly 2 cards one from ATI a HDTV tuner card and one from Hauppauge. Since you have a nVidia video card I would say the Hauppauge card. To realy use the ATI HDTV card you need a ATI video card, but they are esaer to find in stores than the Hauppauge card. John
http://www.hauppauge.com/pages/products/data_hd.html
http://www.newegg.com/app/ViewProductDesc.asp?description=15-116-310&depa=0
Hi, I am looking for an HDTV tuner or someway to watch TV on my computer. I prefer not to actually buy the service like cable and pay monthly but to rather pick-up some local channels. Here are my comp specs:
2.8GHZ P4
1024MB PC3200
GeForce ti 4600
QDI SIS Superb4FX, Motherboard.
Broadband
I know that if I buy a tv tuner card thingie it'll most likely be from either ATI or Nvidia, i think. Also can a TV tuner card like run WITH my other card. I'm not looking for SLI or anything just wondering if I can use both at the same time.
Thanks in advance
Ibrhaim jadoon