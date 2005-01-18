PC Hardware forum

HDTV TUNER FOR COMP.

by ikjadoon / January 18, 2005 10:06 AM PST

Hi, I am looking for an HDTV tuner or someway to watch TV on my computer. I prefer not to actually buy the service like cable and pay monthly but to rather pick-up some local channels. Here are my comp specs:
2.8GHZ P4
1024MB PC3200
GeForce ti 4600
QDI SIS Superb4FX, Motherboard.
Broadband

I know that if I buy a tv tuner card thingie it'll most likely be from either ATI or Nvidia, i think. Also can a TV tuner card like run WITH my other card. I'm not looking for SLI or anything just wondering if I can use both at the same time.
Thanks in advance
Ibrhaim jadoon

HDTV TV card
by jcrobso / January 21, 2005 5:03 AM PST
In reply to: HDTV TUNER FOR COMP.
okay, i get it
by ikjadoon / January 22, 2005 12:55 AM PST
In reply to: HDTV TUNER FOR COMP.

Alright thank you very much, but I have a question. I would need an HDTV antenna to watch HDTV, right?

HDTV
by jcrobso / January 24, 2005 1:15 AM PST
In reply to: okay, i get it

You do need a good antenna,The ATI comes with a UHF antenna. Since most HDTV stations are in the UHF band, a good UHF antenna. How good depends on how far you are from the transmitters. I live about 15 miles away and use an antenna that is good for 50 miles on regular tv and get good results most of the time. At this point in time The ATI card drivers are still a work in progress, Works with XP ok, XPMCE however still leaves a lot to be desired. The Hauupauge drivers are more stable. John

thanx
by ikjadoon / January 24, 2005 6:12 AM PST
In reply to: HDTV

thank you sooooo much

ibrahim jadoon

