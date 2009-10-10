Samsung forum

by mdg003939 / October 10, 2009 1:40 AM PDT

Samsung DLP Model HLR5067WX, about 4 years old. Cable

Had a problem with the color wheel about 4 months ago. I changed it and put in a new lamp, all was good again.

Now I am having a different problem. The digital stations are broken up to the point you can not watch them. They have horizontal red/pink and white rectangles flashing on the screen. The HD channels are much better and we can watch them. If you concentrate on the background of the HD channels you can see small flashing colored squares, but not bad.

DVD Player
If I hook it to Composite Video (Video Out to Video in) it works like the digital channels.
If I hook it to Component (Pr, Pb, Y) it works like the HD.

Video games (Wii) works like the digital channels.

I know this is not a very good description but any help would be great. Thanks in advance.

HDTV Picture Problem
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / October 10, 2009 7:34 AM PDT
In reply to: HDTV Picture Problem

mdg003939,

It's difficult to pinpoint a diagnosis. I'm not sure what would cause horizontal colored images to appear. The best advice I can give here is to have your unit inspected by a technician.

--HDTech

HDTV Picture Problem
by mdg003939 / October 11, 2009 2:48 AM PDT
In reply to: HDTV Picture Problem

That is what I'm trying to avoid. To pay $125 just to have them look at it does not sit easy with me. I figured out the color wheel problem on a site like this and fixed it.

I guess the question is, what would mess up the digital stations and not the HD stations?

Does it have a different receiver/tuner for digital and HD? Would it be able to receive and process one and not the other?

I keep hearing about firmware on this site. Could that be a possibility?

Thanks again for the help. You are probably right, I will have to take it in this time. But even if I do have to take it in I want to have some idea.

Any ideas
by mdg003939 / October 12, 2009 9:09 PM PDT
In reply to: HDTV Picture Problem

BTT Anybody have any ideas?

Any ideas
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / October 13, 2009 3:05 PM PDT
In reply to: Any ideas

mdg003939,

I just don't know. Could be a board, a connection or something entirely different. I'll give it another bump in case someone can help, though.

--HDTech

DVD Player
by mdg003939 / October 19, 2009 12:36 PM PDT
In reply to: Any ideas

So I hooked up the DVD player with a RGB component cable and the picture was perfect. So it is not the projection part of the TV. Has to be the tuner/receiver that processes the signal for the cable/air.

Right?

DVD Player
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / October 22, 2009 2:18 PM PDT
In reply to: DVD Player

mdg003939,

It would seem that way to me. It wouldn't be unheard of (though normally pretty rare) that the physical inputs could have disconnected or have had an issue over the years. It's just happening with the tuner, then that may be the cause of the symptoms.

--HDTech

samsung 52 inch TV
by prevatt / March 8, 2011 7:32 PM PST
In reply to: HDTV Picture Problem

My TV has vertical colored lines about half way on the screen. I guessing it is the color wheel. How do I change something like that ans where do I purchase the color wheel.

Re: color wheel
by Kees_B Forum moderator / March 8, 2011 7:45 PM PST
In reply to: samsung 52 inch TV
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Color_wheel told me what a color wheel is. But I don't think that is what is inside your TV.

In http://forums.cnet.com/7723-13973_102-519654.html we discuss a cracked screen. It tells to call Samsung customer service for parts. But inside one of the posts is a link to another thread which says Samsung doesn't sell parts for diy, so you would need to find an authorised repair service or tech.

Best of luck with your TV.

Kees
