HDTech is Listening: Samsung To Invest $21 Billion In......

Here's another interesting topic.



When you think Samsung, what's the first thing that comes to mind?



TV's? That's a well known Samsung product. Samsung is also the #1 producer in several different product categories as well. Here's a neat article that reports on some of Samsung's other products and services that were worthy of an investment:



Samsung to invest US$21 billion in solar cells, LEDs, more

May 11, 2010, 1:51 AM EDT

From Businessweek

By Dan Nysted



Samsung Electronics plans to invest a massive amount of money to develop new businesses ranging from green energy to healthcare, such as solar cells and biopharmaceuticals.



The 23.3 trillion Korean won (US$21 billion) investment is aimed at developing five new businesses that the company expects to create 45,000 new jobs and generate 50 trillion won in annual revenue for affiliate companies by 2020, Samsung said in a statement Tuesday.



"Governments around the world are now investing in green industries to address the issues of depleting energy resources and the protection of our planet's environment, which present pressing challenges to the global community," Samsung said.



The company has earmarked 6 trillion won of the amount for solar cells, using crystalline silicon technology and thin film technology. Another 5.4 trillion won will be used for rechargeable batteries for hybrid electric vehicles and 8.6 trillion won will go to LED (Light Emitting Diode) technology for a range of power-saving applications, from computer screen backlights to car electronics and indoor/outdoor lighting.



On the medical side, Samsung will invest 2.1 trillion won in biopharmaceuticals and 1.2 trillion won in electronic healthcare equipment, starting from external diagnostic tools such as blood testing devices.



MORE HERE:

http://www.businessweek.com/idg/2010-05-11/samsung-to-invest-us-21-/billion-in-solar-cells-leds-more.html



Possible discussion points:



1. What's your thought on the environment and limited global resources?

2. Is this the right approach to take?

3. Did you know that Samsung was even involved in some of these industries?



Or post a thought or question in response to this article that you think is noteworthy.



--HDTech