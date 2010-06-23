Samsung forum

General discussion

HDTech is Listening: Samsung To Invest $21 Billion In......

by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / June 23, 2010 1:36 PM PDT

Here's another interesting topic.

When you think Samsung, what's the first thing that comes to mind?

TV's? That's a well known Samsung product. Samsung is also the #1 producer in several different product categories as well. Here's a neat article that reports on some of Samsung's other products and services that were worthy of an investment:

Samsung to invest US$21 billion in solar cells, LEDs, more
May 11, 2010, 1:51 AM EDT
From Businessweek
By Dan Nysted

Samsung Electronics plans to invest a massive amount of money to develop new businesses ranging from green energy to healthcare, such as solar cells and biopharmaceuticals.

The 23.3 trillion Korean won (US$21 billion) investment is aimed at developing five new businesses that the company expects to create 45,000 new jobs and generate 50 trillion won in annual revenue for affiliate companies by 2020, Samsung said in a statement Tuesday.

"Governments around the world are now investing in green industries to address the issues of depleting energy resources and the protection of our planet's environment, which present pressing challenges to the global community," Samsung said.

The company has earmarked 6 trillion won of the amount for solar cells, using crystalline silicon technology and thin film technology. Another 5.4 trillion won will be used for rechargeable batteries for hybrid electric vehicles and 8.6 trillion won will go to LED (Light Emitting Diode) technology for a range of power-saving applications, from computer screen backlights to car electronics and indoor/outdoor lighting.

On the medical side, Samsung will invest 2.1 trillion won in biopharmaceuticals and 1.2 trillion won in electronic healthcare equipment, starting from external diagnostic tools such as blood testing devices.

MORE HERE:
http://www.businessweek.com/idg/2010-05-11/samsung-to-invest-us-21-/billion-in-solar-cells-leds-more.html

Possible discussion points:

1. What's your thought on the environment and limited global resources?
2. Is this the right approach to take?
3. Did you know that Samsung was even involved in some of these industries?

Or post a thought or question in response to this article that you think is noteworthy.

--HDTech

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: HDTech is Listening: Samsung To Invest $21 Billion In......
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: HDTech is Listening: Samsung To Invest $21 Billion In......
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Samsung forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.