HDMI on BD-P1600 doesn't work

I should also mention that I applied the latest firmware on Samsung's site via USB while in composite mode.
Hello,
I just received the BD-P1600 as a gift, but am having problems getting it to work across HDMI. I have a Samsung LN46A550 TV. I see the blue splash screen as the Bluray unit powers up, but then my TV switches to "no signal". I have tried all 3 of my HDMI connections on the TV with the same result.
I then tried the old school yellow composite cable, and it worked like a charm. Obviously, I don't want to use the composite cable.
I also tried to tweak the HDMI settings while the unit was displaying on the composite, rebooted with the HDMI plugged back in, but same story as before...dead signal after the splash.
It's almost like it's pumping out as a resolution the TV can't handle or something. The Bluray continues to operate even while the TV says "no signal".
Any help would be very much appreciated.
-Scott