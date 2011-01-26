HDMI not working with HT-C5500

Samsung HT-C5500/XAA Vizio TV

Moved around living room after Christmas and now have problems with HDMI not working.



Firmware update (12/27/2010 1014.1) Must have bugs. I moved the unit before Christmas and had no problems.



I have tried 3 HDMI cables, 2 TV's (Both Vizio) and still not working. Using RCA cables to go through settings, even reset the HT-C5500/XAA. Same problem.



I have had this unit since July and it has worked great. I'm afraid to pay and send it in for service to get told there is not problem, and its my TV (I know its not because I have other HDMI devices)



Read through the forums and saw the same problem



http://forums.cnet.com/7723-13973_102-511370.html?tag=tracked-disc;track-511370



frodo8448 stated:

"More information on this.



We took the unit to a Samsung walk in support center and they have tested that the unit works. On there TV and our cables the system works fine.



We have also plugged it into a bedroom samsung TV in a bedroom which also works fine via the hdmi.



We have connected it to a B&O unit *** it didnt work and still doesnt work on the main LG TV downstairs. We have changed all the hdmi outputs to lower and higher resolutions but with no joy so we have gone back to Auto select.



Is there a fundamental problem with compatibility to a none Samsung TV?"