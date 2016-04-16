Computer Help forum

Question

HDMI lags with my new Asus VX229H 21.5" monitor

by thepedro0403 / April 16, 2016 3:16 AM PDT

Well, I bought this monitor a few weeks ago, if I connect it via VGA there's no lag and games work fine, but when I try connecting it via HDMI to my PC, all my games are lag and I get 15-20 fps in cs:go, black ops 3... When normally, using VGA, i get 200fps. It seems like the problems is not from the monitor, because I ask to a friend a BenQ RL2455HM and I got the same problem. So it could be a configuration problem, or problems with my PC. I have my graphics card, processor, sound card etc. Always updated. My pc Specs are: - Nvidia gtx 960 2GB - Intel core i5-4670k 3.4 GHz - (motherboard) Gigabyte Z97N-WIFI - 8 GB ram - Windows 10 pro

All Answers

Did you check prior answers?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 16, 2016 10:02 AM PDT
by thepedro0403 / April 16, 2016 12:13 PM PDT

they all talk about connecting PC to the TV, not to a monitor, and in most of cases they fixed it using "game mode" on his TV...

You can find others
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 17, 2016 8:31 AM PDT
In reply to: s

By adding the word monitor to the search.

There are some issues with HDMI and I'm not there to check your drivers for GPU, motherbaord and if the monitor needs a driver (which is not exactly correct but for this conversation I'll simplify it to driver.)

My son has some 960m and last Wednesday a driver update was out so we know that drivers are still in flux. Get yours current.

by thepedro0403 / April 17, 2016 11:35 AM PDT
In reply to: You can find others

I think I already said that I have all my drivers updated, I use Nvidia geforce that notifies me everytime a new graphic card update comes out, and driver booster 3 that notifies me about drivers in general. And about drivers to the monitor, nop, this specific monitors doesn't need any drivers.

Then share the version of the video and other drivers.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 17, 2016 11:42 AM PDT
In reply to: s

Let the forum members do some checking for you.

As it stands now, you have the symptom and not much else to go on.

--> BUT THEN YOU ADDED DRIVER BOOSTER which has caused more problems than it solved. That is, it can get one wrong driver and that's the end.

Here's my tip. Do not update drivers like that. If your PC is working, hold off on driver updates.

