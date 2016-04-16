HDMI lags with my new Asus VX229H 21.5" monitor

Well, I bought this monitor a few weeks ago, if I connect it via VGA there's no lag and games work fine, but when I try connecting it via HDMI to my PC, all my games are lag and I get 15-20 fps in cs:go, black ops 3... When normally, using VGA, i get 200fps. It seems like the problems is not from the monitor, because I ask to a friend a BenQ RL2455HM and I got the same problem. So it could be a configuration problem, or problems with my PC. I have my graphics card, processor, sound card etc. Always updated. My pc Specs are: - Nvidia gtx 960 2GB - Intel core i5-4670k 3.4 GHz - (motherboard) Gigabyte Z97N-WIFI - 8 GB ram - Windows 10 pro
