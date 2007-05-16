HDMi-DVI problems

is the tv w/ Dvi?
It maybe a setting on the tv &/or the player output. Such as, one of my tv's if the player in set to 1080i(hdmi) the tv will not stretch & zoom the 4:3 image to fill the screen (16:9), but it will stretch & zoom if the player is set to 420p(hdmi).
Sometimes a dvd (older ones) will say widescreen on it but they will not fill the screen. Because it is made for 4:3 tv's but it is widescreen version. My dvd of GoodFellas ("widescreen") is like that & on my 50" sxrd tv, the undistorted image is very small w/ blacks bars on the top & on the sides.
I have a Panasonic DVD recorder/player w/an HDMI output and A HD monitor w/DVI input.Every body I've talked to says this combo should work w/a HDMI/DVI converter cable.It does not and will not play wide screen TV as advertised(recorder)However when connected to a straight
HDMI/HDMI(TV to recorder)it works fine.Anyone have an idea why DVI won't work?TIA
Bob T.