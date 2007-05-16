TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

HDMi-DVI problems

by WGSF / May 16, 2007 7:55 AM PDT

I have a Panasonic DVD recorder/player w/an HDMI output and A HD monitor w/DVI input.Every body I've talked to says this combo should work w/a HDMI/DVI converter cable.It does not and will not play wide screen TV as advertised(recorder)However when connected to a straight
HDMI/HDMI(TV to recorder)it works fine.Anyone have an idea why DVI won't work?TIA
Bob T.

What brand
by givemeaname / May 16, 2007 8:33 AM PDT
In reply to: HDMi-DVI problems

is the tv w/ Dvi?

It maybe a setting on the tv &/or the player output. Such as, one of my tv's if the player in set to 1080i(hdmi) the tv will not stretch & zoom the 4:3 image to fill the screen (16:9), but it will stretch & zoom if the player is set to 420p(hdmi).

Sometimes a dvd (older ones) will say widescreen on it but they will not fill the screen. Because it is made for 4:3 tv's but it is widescreen version. My dvd of GoodFellas ("widescreen") is like that & on my 50" sxrd tv, the undistorted image is very small w/ blacks bars on the top & on the sides.

First, the setup you talk about should work.
by ahtoi / May 16, 2007 10:22 AM PDT
In reply to: HDMi-DVI problems

I have such a setup and it works. Don't know why it doesn't work for you though; Question; what aspect ratio is the screen and what is the resolution of your monitor (I am thinking maybe you don't have an HD monitor)?

HDMI to DVI problem
by WGSF / May 17, 2007 2:31 AM PDT

My monitor(Westinghouse) is set at 16-9 aspect and the resolution is
720P.In my DVD recorder setup menu is a resolution page w/the following resolutions:Auto,420p,720 and 1080i.However only the Auto
works,the others are blacked out due to the problems w/the aforementioned connection problem.I have taken a DVD disc recorded in my recorder in wide screen to a Best Buy and it played fine in a
Westinghouse w/the built in DVD recorder,but will not show in wide screen on my TV.
Bob

You set it at 16:9?
by ahtoi / May 17, 2007 2:48 AM PDT
In reply to: HDMI to DVI problem

Does this mean you have a physical 4:3 screen? If so, how about setting it at 4:3 and see what happen.

It is a 32"'16:9 TV
by WGSF / May 17, 2007 2:34 PM PDT
In reply to: You set it at 16:9?

It is a 32"16:9 wide screen HD ready set.Like I said,when I record a
HD wide screen program,such as an NFL game and play back on THIS dvd recorder,I get the black borders on each side.This particular recorder
is supposed to record W/S in near HD quality.When played in another
Westinghouse w/the built in DVD player,it plays in W/S without fill or zoom used.And the picture is terrific.I can only assume the DVI in
my TV is at fault for some reason.TIA
Bob

Some FYI! I have a Panny DVD recorder.
by jcrobso / May 17, 2007 5:47 AM PDT
In reply to: HDMi-DVI problems

It works fine via HDMI with my HDTV.
With the Panny DVD recorder it will compress a 16x9 into 3x4 when you record, you then have to use the zoom feature to expand it when you play back.
Even though the DVI to HDMI will work there is no guarantee that everything will work exactly the same. John

