HDMI connection no sound

I didn't check but most of the time we need an optical cable from HDTV back to the HT system to carry the OTA Audio.
Bob
<span id="INSERTION_MARKER">I recently bought Samsung PN51D490 51'' 720p plasma and I have Sony dav tz130 home theatre system. I hooked up home theatre system to my plasma tv via hdmi. It recognised and I can get sound from the Dvd Player when i switch the source. The problem : I am switching to TV mode and there is no sound from home theatre and I adjust the volume up and down via anynet+ . Any advise ?