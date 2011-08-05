Samsung forum

HDMI connection no sound

by matteomilano / August 5, 2011 7:06 AM PDT

<span id="INSERTION_MARKER"> Hello,<span id="INSERTION_MARKER">

<span id="INSERTION_MARKER">I recently bought Samsung PN51D490 51'' 720p plasma and I have Sony dav tz130 home theatre system. I hooked up home theatre system to my plasma tv via hdmi. It recognised and I can get sound from the Dvd Player when i switch the source. The problem : I am switching to TV mode and there is no sound from home theatre and I adjust the volume up and down via anynet+ . Any advise ?

One more connection.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 5, 2011 7:10 AM PDT

I didn't check but most of the time we need an optical cable from HDTV back to the HT system to carry the OTA Audio.
Bob

sound problem
by matteomilano / August 5, 2011 7:37 AM PDT
In reply to: One more connection.

I guess Hdmi delivers both video and audio. I dont have optical cable port in the HT system.

