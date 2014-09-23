HDMI cable & closed captioning

It's my understanding it does not support closed captioning. I'd check with your cable company and see if they have a box that decodes the CC instead of the TV having to do it..
Does HDMI cable support closed captioning? I am going to have to buy a new TV & would like to connect my cable box to it via HDMI cable. However, I have a hearing loss so need to use CC, which I do on my old TV using RCA plugs.
I read there is an issue with HMDI cable carrying the CC info to your TV. Is this true? If so, is there a solution?