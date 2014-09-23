Samsung forum

HDMI cable & closed captioning

by justkay1 / September 23, 2014 11:18 PM PDT

Does HDMI cable support closed captioning? I am going to have to buy a new TV & would like to connect my cable box to it via HDMI cable. However, I have a hearing loss so need to use CC, which I do on my old TV using RCA plugs.
I read there is an issue with HMDI cable carrying the CC info to your TV. Is this true? If so, is there a solution?

CC and HDMI Cables
by isham5235 / September 23, 2014 11:41 PM PDT

It's my understanding it does not support closed captioning. I'd check with your cable company and see if they have a box that decodes the CC instead of the TV having to do it..

Re: closed captioning
by Kees_B Forum moderator / September 23, 2014 11:41 PM PDT

It's not so much the cable that would be limitation. The cable delivers every bit coming from the cable box to the TV.
It might, however, depend on the cable box if it sends the right bits and on the TV if it handles the bits from the closed captioning correctly.

So it's something to discuss with the sales person in the shop. A good shop will show you it works before you buy the TV.

Kees

