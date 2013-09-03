TVs & Home Theaters forum

hdmi audio but no video!

by jammengmx / September 3, 2013 12:06 PM PDT

Brand new Lenovo ideacentre A7 series desktop with win8.
Ran HDMI to my Yamaha RX-V373 receiver then into my tv. Video but no audio which I then solved by updating sound driver. Worked perfect for one day. Now I get audio but no video. I see my desktop on the tv but without my apps icons and nothing happens when I play a computer video.

Does anyone have know what is happening? I did order new HDMI cables in the hope that they are bad.

Clarification Request
I have no mouse when hdmi is plugged in.
by jammengmx / September 3, 2013 11:33 PM PDT

Thanks Bob. It makes sense that I've cloned the desktop. This morning I lost my mouse when I plugged in hdmi cable. So my system is deteriorating; It has went from perfect hdmi with video and audio, to audio but no video, to cloned desktop without any applications showing but with mouse control, to the same desktop without mouse control.

I rebooted but to no avail. I cannot access the screen resolution when the hdmi cable is plugged in as I do not have any mouse to use. I hope I am making the problem clear enough for you to help. thanks.

update
by jammengmx / September 4, 2013 12:03 AM PDT

I used NVIDIA control panel to rigorous detect my tv monitor and then extended the displays. I now have my mouse back when I plug in the hdmi cable.

However, the hdmi display on my tv still shows my desktop but no application icons. It continues to play audio but no video.

That's the extended desktop.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 4, 2013 12:17 AM PDT
In reply to: update

The video needs to be played in a window and not full screen. Now you can drag that window from one display to the next and share the results.
Bob

Very odd.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 4, 2013 12:07 AM PDT

Keep in mind that all menus so far have been navigable with the keyboard. I can't guess why it's getting worse given the details so far and my usual guess is the owner has been trying driver updates from Microsoft (always a source of trouble.)
Bob

Clarification Request
problem solved
by jammengmx / September 4, 2013 12:51 AM PDT

The desktop screen resolution would not detect another monitor so I went back to NVIDIA control panel to check it again. It showed my tv and my computer so I was stumped. I then noticed an option was to clone my tv to my computer. While I thought this was my original mistake I tried it out of desperation.

It worked. Everything is fully functional. Thanks again Bob for your help.

p.s. I had updated Microsoft's driver with NVIDIA GE force gt 630M, but didn't know that I had to navigate NVIDIA's control panel.

Answer
If you can see the desktop
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 3, 2013 1:15 PM PDT

Then it's likely the same old issue where you cloned the desktop on the HDMI. Try extending the windows desktop (I'm going to shortchange you since that's all over the web) and then play the video in a window and drag it to the second display.

Or make the HDMI display the primary display.

You may have a good question such as should Microsoft have issued an OS to consumers that demanded such knowledge and lingo?
Bob

HDMI and audio
by mjd420nova / September 4, 2013 1:15 AM PDT

Many users have reported some strange interactions that seem to migrate from device but is based on one device - - the HDTV. HDMI has some handshaking that goes on between devices and and example is thatmy HDTV displays nothing unless I move something into the extended display area, then it comes to life. Cloning always worked, just the funny extended quirk. This has been seen with Samsung, Sony, Toshiba and Vizio. Nvidia seems to have some slightly different way of detecting things (handshaking) on its HDMI output and this happens on boot up so it doesn't detect it unless the extended unit is powered on too. Harkens back to an old boot sequence.

