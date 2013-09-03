hdmi audio but no video!

Thanks Bob. It makes sense that I've cloned the desktop. This morning I lost my mouse when I plugged in hdmi cable. So my system is deteriorating; It has went from perfect hdmi with video and audio, to audio but no video, to cloned desktop without any applications showing but with mouse control, to the same desktop without mouse control.
I rebooted but to no avail. I cannot access the screen resolution when the hdmi cable is plugged in as I do not have any mouse to use. I hope I am making the problem clear enough for you to help. thanks.
Brand new Lenovo ideacentre A7 series desktop with win8.
Ran HDMI to my Yamaha RX-V373 receiver then into my tv. Video but no audio which I then solved by updating sound driver. Worked perfect for one day. Now I get audio but no video. I see my desktop on the tv but without my apps icons and nothing happens when I play a computer video.
Does anyone have know what is happening? I did order new HDMI cables in the hope that they are bad.