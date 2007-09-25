Camcorders forum

by llj27 / September 25, 2007 4:38 AM PDT

Hi there. I am planning on purchasing the Sony HDR-SR7 or 8 in the near future and looking for alternatives on how to unload and store data from the HDD while on extended vacation w/out the need for a computer. I am familiar with the portable DVD burners on the market, but for reasons that I will not bore anyone with I'd much rather find a portable hard drive solution. About the best thing I have seen is an external USB OTG enabled 2.5" hard drive enclosure, for example, the Startech InfoSafe:

http://www.startech.com/Product/ItemDetail.aspx?productid=SATCASE25OTG&c=US

The Sima Hitch is an alternative but I understand the data transfer rates would be too slow (~1MB/Sec) to timely transfer 60GB of video.

Sony support people have already confirmed that the camcorder does not have built in OTG (or equivalent) functionality. At the end of the day here are my questions:

1. Am I missing alternatives?

2. Does anyone have practical experience with the USB OTG enclosures re: speed of transfers, accuracy, etc.? With this Sony camcorder model/line specifically?

3. I understand that the portable drive would need to be FAT32 formatted for the OTG function. Can anyone advise whether there would be compatibility problems with the HDR-SR7/8's hard drive?

I appreciate any help or knowledge anyone has on the topic, or pointing out factors I may not have considered. Thanks!

HDD File Transfers W/Out Computer
5 total posts
I hope you understand that FAT32 means limits on the largest
by Kiddpeat / September 25, 2007 8:31 AM PDT

file size that can be accomodated. As I recall, that is about 2 gigs. Files larger than that cannot be stored with FAT32.

Gathering information from all places...
by whizkid454 / September 25, 2007 9:13 AM PDT

FAT32 supports files up to a size of 4GB. Only partitions of 32GB can be created in FAT32 format using Windows while third-party software can now create larger partitions.

It's difficult to transfer video to an external hard drive without having the computer in between. Many devices are in the making(i.e. MCopy), but none today, that I have found, are compatible with Sony Hard Drive camcorders.

Caving to the budget.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 25, 2007 10:40 PM PDT

With laptops now in the sub 500 buck range and 500GB USB hard disks in the near (or below) 120 buck range, those devices you are writing about can blow past that 620 buck number I'm tossing up. Why not a laptop?

Yes, more devices are on the way but I'm seeing them at 1K and up prices.

Bob

Thanks
by llj27 / September 26, 2007 5:45 AM PDT
In reply to: Caving to the budget.

Thanks for all the tips. I had not realized the limitations of FAT32. Bob's plan is my backup, I have a nice laptop but am trying to avoid traveling with it. I had forgotten about the Mcopy, which appears that it will be able to work with NTFS formatted drives and not be hindered by FAT2. I understand that pricing for Mcopy was circulated earlier this year at around $160, but I'm not sure anyone is holding their breath to see if it will actually come to market.

