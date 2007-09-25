HDD File Transfers W/Out Computer

Hi there. I am planning on purchasing the Sony HDR-SR7 or 8 in the near future and looking for alternatives on how to unload and store data from the HDD while on extended vacation w/out the need for a computer. I am familiar with the portable DVD burners on the market, but for reasons that I will not bore anyone with I'd much rather find a portable hard drive solution. About the best thing I have seen is an external USB OTG enabled 2.5" hard drive enclosure, for example, the Startech InfoSafe:



http://www.startech.com/Product/ItemDetail.aspx?productid=SATCASE25OTG&c=US



The Sima Hitch is an alternative but I understand the data transfer rates would be too slow (~1MB/Sec) to timely transfer 60GB of video.



Sony support people have already confirmed that the camcorder does not have built in OTG (or equivalent) functionality. At the end of the day here are my questions:



1. Am I missing alternatives?



2. Does anyone have practical experience with the USB OTG enclosures re: speed of transfers, accuracy, etc.? With this Sony camcorder model/line specifically?



3. I understand that the portable drive would need to be FAT32 formatted for the OTG function. Can anyone advise whether there would be compatibility problems with the HDR-SR7/8's hard drive?



I appreciate any help or knowledge anyone has on the topic, or pointing out factors I may not have considered. Thanks!