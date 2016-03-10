While it's accepted the internal models last longer the reason is that it's hard to drop the desktop vs an external. But this still means we must backup what we can't lose.
It's awful but when I buy an external I get two. That way I can sync the second for safety.
I recently lost an external hdd which went bad on me, luckily I lost little of any importance. My question is about replacing, not a size question but which type, again not a question about manufacturer. I need a new hdd for a desk top computer, I already have one working on it. Should I get a portable or a permanent one, by permanent I mean one that has to be plugged in to the mains. Looking at prices for some reason the portables are much cheaper, why I do not know so they seem to be the one for me. They also will have the ability for me to move them elsewhere easily if necessary. I do not do this very much but maybe I will need to at some time. Any help would be very useful.
Tantalus