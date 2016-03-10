Hi @pop_moo!



It depends more or less on the personal preference and what you're going to use it for, but I would prefer to have an external drive if it's about backups.



Indeed an internal backup drive will serve a useful function, in that the backup can be immediate, and the restoration quick and easy. If your main hard drive crashes, an internal backup will come in handy. However, a hard drive crash is only one of many disasters that will make you glad you've been backing up.



A good example for what I mean is that if you've been backing up to an internal drive and someone steals your computer, you lose your hard drive and your backup. A fire, flood, or power surge will also likely destroy both drives.



For that reasons IMO a good backup system always should make provisions to isolate the device carrying the data for safety, protecting it from electrical glitches, etc and physical damage. Among other things, that means you should be able to disconnect it completely from any electrical supply and from the computer. Ideally, the unit should be physically stored in a different location to guard against rare events like fire, flood, etc.



Hope this helps and feel free to ask any questions you may have.



Cheers!