HD2 jail broken with patter password

i bought a jail broken hd2 recently. i have att. there is a password that has the 3x3 dots so you can enter that pattern to unlock the phone but the buddy i bought it from never gave me the pattern. is there a way i can just enter a new password so i can use it or do i have to reset the phone back to the original settings (un jail broken)?
