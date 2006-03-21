TVs & Home Theaters forum

by ismael305 / March 21, 2006 8:35 AM PST

I want to buy a 27" or 32" TV for my bedroom. Should I spend the money now for an HDTV set or not? If I buy the HDTV, will I also have to get the HD Box from my cable company? I would prefer not to have the Cable Box in my bedroom. Thanks for the responses!

Easy and not so easy
by Dan Filice / March 21, 2006 9:10 AM PST
In reply to: HD-Ready vs. HDTV

You can buy an HDTV that has a built-in HD tuner, like the RCA 32" CRT. For this, you would need a roof-top antenna to feed the HD tuner, and you would only be able to receive local HD channels. If you want to get the premium cable HD channels like ESPN, Discovery, TNT, HBO, HDNET and others, then you would need your cable box for the reception. This would be the case even if you didn't want HD...you would need a cable box to receive the "premium" channels. If you went the roof-top antenna route, you could continue to simply connect your cable coax into the TV and you would still be able to receive the standard 125 cable channels and local HD, but anything premium or anything that requires the "digital" cable service would require the cable box. Your cable or satellite provider is not about to allow you to receive these "premium" HD channels free.

TELEVISIONS WITH A CABLE CARD SLOT WILL SOLVE.......
by Riverledge / March 21, 2006 9:11 AM PST
In reply to: HD-Ready vs. HDTV

THE cable box problem, unless you want Pay-Per-View or
other interactive cable options.(In that case you'll need the box.) The current SONY BRAVIA's 26" & 32" XBR1 LCD sets have cable card capacity.

Sony also has CRT-HDTVs in 30" or 34" in the XS955 series. Good shopping.

river.

